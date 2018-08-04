

Bobby Beathard in 2016 (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

Former Redskins and Chargers general manager Bobby Beathard will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Throughout his 33-year NFL career, which also included stints as a scout for the Chiefs and Falcons, and as director of player personnel for the Dolphins, Beathard’s teams advanced to seven Super Bowls and won four championships. He won two Super Bowls in Washington and helped build a third title-winning Redskins team under coach Joe Gibbs, who will present Beathard at Saturday’s ceremony.

Here are the five best moves Beathard made during his 11-year tenure with the Redskins, which began in 1978:

1. Hiring Joe Gibbs

With Beathard picking the players and Gibbs coaching them up, the Redskins went to three Super Bowls and won two championships from 1981 to 1989. Gibbs led Washington to another Super Bowl title after the 1991 season with many players Beathard had a hand in acquiring.

“He has a track record that speaks for itself,” Beathard told reporters after introducing Gibbs, a little-known assistant with the Chargers, as Jack Pardee’s replacement in 1981. “Besides being bright and a terrific X’s-and-O’s man, Joe has demonstrated leadership. You can find a lot of fine assistant coaches, but there are few assistants who can lead. Joe has an unusual talent to get along with players.”

During his own Hall of Fame acceptance speech in 1996, Gibbs thanked Beathard for convincing Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke to hire him in 1981.

“Can you imagine him going into Jack Kent Cooke and recommending they hire Joe Gibbs?” Gibbs said. “I can hear Mr. Cooke now: ‘Joe who?’ Bobby, thanks for having guts enough to do that. I also want to say thanks for picking all those players and making it easy.”



Bobby Beathard, right, introduces Joe Gibbs as the Redskins’ new coach Jan. 13, 1981. (Associated Press)

2. Drafting Darrell Green

Beathard was a firm believer in the value of trading high draft picks for multiple later-round picks or players. He only made three first-round selections with the Redskins, and he hit on all of them. Wide receiver Art Monk (No. 18 in 1980) is in the Hall of Fame. Offensive lineman Mark May (No. 20 in 1981) was a key member of the Hogs. In 1983, the Redskins selected 5-foot-9, 170-pound cornerback Darrell Green out of Texas A&I with the 28th and final pick of the first round. Beathard still remembers the first phone call he made to the future Hall of Famer after he became a Redskin.

“I called Darrell and I said, ‘Hey, it’s Bobby; we took ya,’ ” Beathard said during a conference call with reporters last month. “He got mad at me and said, ‘Why did you wait until the last pick in the draft to take me?’ I said: ‘Well, the way the draft works, we won the Super Bowl, so we had the last pick. Blame the other 28 teams or whoever who didn’t take you; don’t blame us.’ ”



Darrell Green gestures during his Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in 2008. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

3. Drafting Gary Clark

Beathard found talent everywhere. In 1984, despite the objections of New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump, the NFL held a supplemental draft for college seniors who had signed with USFL or CFL teams. The Redskins selected kicker Tony Zendejas and wide receiver Gary Clark, who starred at JMU.

Clark signed a contract with the USFL’s Jacksonville Bulls through the 1986 season, but the Bulls released him because of financial issues in 1985. After signing with the Redskins, Clark had five 1,000-yard seasons and won two Super Bowls as a member of “The Posse.”



Gary Clark jukes during Super Bowl XXVI in January 1992. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

4. Signing Joe Jacoby

It’s impossible to decide the best pick among Beathard’s 1981 draft haul. May in the first round? Hall of Famer Russ Grimm in the third? What about Dexter Manley in the fifth, or Charlie Brown in the eighth? The Redskins also drafted Darryl Grant and Clint Didier that year.

Shortly after the draft, Redskins scout and future GM Charley Casserly convinced Beathard to sign Louisville tackle Joe Jacoby as an undrafted free agent, giving the Redskins an embarrassment of riches around which to build. The Redskins won their first Super Bowl the following season with 27 free agents signed by Beathard on the roster.



Joe Jacoby goes to work during Super Bowl XXVI. (Rusty Kennedy/Associated Press)

5. Trading for Earnest Byner

Consider it Beathard’s parting gift. On the first day of the 1989 draft and two weeks before he resigned, Beathard dealt second-year running back Mike Oliphant to the Cleveland Browns for veteran running back Earnest Byner.

Oliphant had 15 carries in 18 games with the Browns and was out of the league by 1992. Byner had four productive seasons in Washington and was the leading rusher on the Redskins’ 1991 team that won Gibbs’s third Super Bowl title.



Earnest Byner rushed for 1,048 yards to help the Redskins to a 14-2 record in 1991. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

