As a kid, Heather Hawkins once watched her sister, Annie Wickett, get hit in the face during an indoor soccer game and continue to play as if nothing had happened, despite the blood running down her cheek.

“She’s just a beast,” Hawkins said recently. “Nothing can stop her.”

During a game toward the end of her senior season at Tuscarora High in Frederick, Md., Wickett was in pain after colliding with an opponent, but pointed for her coach to remain on the sideline after the referee stopped play so that she could stay on the field and finish the game.

“There are tons of stories like that,” Annie’s dad, Scott Wickett, said. “It’s not just about personal toughness; she wants to be out there to help her team win.”

Annie’s toughness is being tested again, unlike ever before and nearly 5,000 miles from home. The 25-year-old Frederick native, who played last season for the Washington Spirit Reserves of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, signed a contract to play for Olimpia Cluj in Romania’s top women’s league last month. One week after joining the club, she suffered a stroke after a training session on July 12 and underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from her brain stem. Scott Wickett and his wife, Carol Ann, caught the first available flight to Romania and have been with Annie since.

“She’s been transferred to a rehab hospital and she’s definitely getting stronger every day,” Scott said in a phone interview last week. “She’s got that fighting attitude and she’s really pushing herself. We fully expect her to recover 100 percent. Whether that’s professional athlete 100 percent or just living capacity is yet to be seen, but she’s definitely improving.”

Kristi Jacobs Woods, a family friend who played indoor soccer with Wickett and is a well-known figure in the Frederick soccer community, started a GoFundMe page with Wickett’s parents’ blessing to raise money for their stay in Romania and Annie’s long rehabilitation process still to come. Scott said he expects the family to be in Romania for another one or two weeks before Annie is transferred to a rehab hospital in the Washington area. As of Monday, more than 150 people had donated more than $10,000 toward the $20,000 goal.

“If there is any way you can donate please do,” tweeted Mark Parsons, Wickett’s coach with D.C. United Women in 2012. “Annie is an angel, always helping others.”

“It’s a very close-knit soccer community and everybody knew Annie,” said Woods, who is planning additional fundraising events for the family, including a foot golf tournament, in the coming weeks. “She was the one who everyone would want to play for them. She’s fantastic. So many people admired her for the way she played. … All she ever wanted out of life was to keep playing ball and play at the highest level. I think for a lot of women in the [Frederick] women’s league, [her stroke] really hit home because she’s the age of a lot of their daughters. She’s very much a role model.”

At Tuscarora, Wickett helped the Titans to the 2009 Maryland 3A state title as a junior and a state semifinal appearance the following year. She played club soccer for the Bethesda Riptide throughout high school and played goalkeeper at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to U-Conn. Wickett was the Huskies’ starting left back as a senior in 2015 and helped the team advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

After graduating, Wickett, a die-hard Washington Capitals fan, played for the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Boston Breakers Reserves in 2016 before joining the Washington Spirit Reserves last season. Wickett was also a member of FC Frederick’s PRO23 team for the last two years. In Romania, she hoped to gain valuable playing experience before eventually returning to the U.S. to join the National Women’s Soccer League.

