

Devante Smith-Pelly brought the Stanley Cup to the Black Dog Pub in Scarborough, Ontario, on Monday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Over the past six weeks, the Stanley Cup has traveled from Washington to Russia and the Czech Republic, throughout Canada and the Midwestern United States. The trophy is headed back to Europe this week, where Capitals players Lars Eller, Andre Burakovsky, Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, among others, will each spend one day with the Cup as part of a tradition formalized by the title-winning New Jersey Devils in 1995.

At each stop along the Stanley Cup’s summer victory tour, Capitals players and staff have filled the trophy’s bowl, which is engraved with the names of the 1907 champion Montreal Wanderers, with all sorts of things, from caviar and cereal to babies and good old-fashioned beer. Monday was 26-year-old Devante Smith-Pelly’s day with the Cup and the Scarborough, Ontario, native, who scored seven goals during the playoffs, upped the ante for his European teammates’ upcoming plans by putting a good dog atop Lord Stanley’s trophy.

Just look at this pup in the Cup:

Here’s a look at what else the Capitals have put in the Stanley Cup this summer:

Caviar

Last month, Alex Ovechkin brought the Stanley Cup to Moscow’s Red Square and the Dynamo hockey facility where he played as a teenager. The Capitals’ captain also hosted a private party at a Moscow restaurant and served Russian caviar out of the top of the trophy. (The caviar was placed in a separate, smaller bowl atop a layer of ice, but still, that’s a lot of roe.)



Alex Ovechkin prepares to eat Russian caviar out of the Stanley Cup in Moscow last month. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)



The kitchen staff at Modus restaurant in Moscow prepare to put Russian caviar into the Stanley Cup. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Pepperettes

Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray filled the Cup with pepperettes (sausage-like meat sticks) and roasted a whole pig during his day with the trophy in St. Clements, Ontario.

Goalie coach Scott Murray from the @Capitals welcomes the #StanleyCup to his hometown St Clements with his brother and Dad. Pepperettes and a pigroast are on the menu today at his party thanks to the local butcher. @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/tauG7DrgXl — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 4, 2018

Horse Food

Capitals goalie Braden Holtby took the Cup to his parents’s farm in Marshall, Saskatchewan, last week. During his visit, Holtby signed autographs at the ice rink in nearby Lashburn where he played as a kid and visited the Lloydminster Animal Hospital where his sister works. Holtby also let a horse name Munchie eat pellets out of the Stanley Cup.

Cereal

Cereal is probably among the most common foods to fill the Stanley Cup over the years. T.J. Oshie went with Cap’n Crunch, while fellow forward Tom Wilson opted for Lucky Charms.

Cup’n Crunch #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup A post shared by Washington Capitals (@capitals) on Jul 24, 2018 at 1:56pm PDT

Oshie and Wilson had no reason to worry about caviar-tainted milk. Philip Pritchard, the “Keeper of the Cup” for the past 30 years, cleans the trophy daily with soft detergent or hotel shampoo. In 2010, the Chicago Tribune swabbed the Cup for germs and sent the sample to a Chicago lab for analysis. Lab manager Nancy McDonald reported the trophy was “surprisingly clean.” McDonald found no signs of staph, salmonella or E. coli and “only” 400 counts of general bacteria. By comparison, the Tribune reported, a desk in an office typically has more than 10,000 counts of general bacteria. Excuse me while I track down some Clorox wipes . . .

Beer

The Capitals drank more than their fair share of beer — and fountain water — out of the Cup while parading it around D.C. in the days after winning the franchise’s first championship. Matt Niskanen and Michal Kempny, among others, quenched their thirst with a drink out of the trophy during their respective days with the Cup. Pritchard says the Stanley Cup holds 14 12-ounce bottles of beer.

Quenching his thirst while out on the lake. @Capitals Matt Niskanen enjoys a sip from the #StanleyCup while boating with his Dad. @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/YWmlnn59uO — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 23, 2018

Babies

Last August, Penguins forward Josh Archibald and his wife, Bailey, baptized their three-week-old son in the Stanley Cup during a small ceremony in Minnesota. The Cup hasn’t been used for any baptisms this summer (that we know of), but it has held a lot of babies. So many babies.



A baby is placed in the Stanley Cup as Alex Ovechkin poses with fans at the World Cup Fan Fest in Moscow. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Dave Marin, Capitals Assistant Equipment Manager, and his wife, Rachel, begin a relaxing day with the #StanleyCup and their 10 week old daughter, Brynn. (Arlington, VA) @Capitals @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/hYROYyN0Tl — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 5, 2018

Capitals Strength & Conditioning Coach Mark Nemish brings the #StanleyCup to three-day-old Sophie at the Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg, VA) @Capitals @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/oTSXRGikEu — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 15, 2018

Borscht

Capitals defenseman Madison Bowey enjoyed a bowl of his grandmother’s borscht out of the Stanley Cup during his day with the trophy in Winnipeg.

Ice Cream

Everyone should be so lucky as to enjoy an ice cream sundae out of the Stanley Cup.

Nothing better than eating Mint Chocolate Chip out of the #stanleycup without spoons. @Capitals equipment manager Brock Myles and his kids cool off with ice cream. @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/8BVQv2aYpC — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 4, 2018

Feeding time at the zoo! Washington Capitals, Director of Player Personnel, Chris Patrick’s kids and relatives devour an ice cream sundae at a local establishment (Vienna, VA) #StanleyCup @Capitals @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/qdW4ose9Bp — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 19, 2018

