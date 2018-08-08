

Jansen Kenty of Peachtree City Little League shakes hands after defeating Loudoun South Little League in the Southeast regional tournament. (ESPN image)

The Washington area’s last hope for a trip to the Little League World Series is headed home. Loudoun County South Little League, from South Riding, represented Virginia in the Southeast regional bracket, but fell to Peachtree City, Ga., 3-0, in the championship round.

The Georgia team will represent the region, which also is composed of teams from Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, at the Little League World Series later this month in Williamsport, Pa. The Washington area hasn’t sent a team to the World Series event in 24 years.

Loudoun South got solid pitching from Chad Yates, a 5-foot-10, 150-pound 13-year-old whose fastball tops out at 75 mph. He had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits.

But the game unraveled for Virginia in third inning as the heart of the Georgia lineup was able to get enough of his fastball. Peachtree City pitcher Jansen Kenty helped his team’s cause with a run-scoring single up the middle. A sacrifice groundout plated another, and a third run scored on a passed ball.

“It was so much how that inning went,” Loudoun South assistant coach Scott Lanouette said in a phone interview. “We just came up short at the end of a great game. That’s what we’ve told them from the beginning. That’s baseball.”

Loudoun South threatened in the bottom of the fourth after a lead-off double from Nate Hoskins, then Connor McGoldrick was hit by a pitch. But Virginia couldn’t get a sacrifice bunt down to advance the runners. They moved up anyway on a wild pitch, but were stranded by Jansen’s seventh, eighth and ninth strikeouts of the day.

Jansen threw a complete game while adhering to Little League’s pitch count restrictions. Pitchers cannot throw more than 85 pitches in a single outing. If a pitcher exceeds that mark, he is allowed to finish that at-bat and then must leave the mound. Jansen struck out 13 batters in six innings and did it with just 86 pitches.

This is likely the last time the South Loudoun team will play together, Lanouette said. After players exceed the age of the Little League World Series, they often go on to play for travel teams. The core of Loudoun South’s team has played together since the players were 7 years old.

“This has been a great experience,” Lanouette said, “not because of how far we’ve gotten, but because we have a great group of kids and a great group of families.”

This was Loudoun South’s first trip to the Southeast regional. A team from Virginia has never advanced to the Little League World Series since 1994, when Central Springfield won the South regional and came in third place overall. The Washington area’s other regional participant, D.C. Little League champion Mamie Johnson, was eliminated from the Mid-Atlantic regional on Tuesday. A D.C. team has never reached the World Series.

