

Katie Ledecky hands her Olympic medals to Bryce Harper before a game at Nationals Park on Aug. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Nationals’ six games against the Phillies over the next three weeks will go a long way toward determining whether Washington is sinking or swimming in the National League East division race come September. In coincidental news, the Nationals will host their first “Swim Night” at Nationals Park on Aug. 22 with the Phillies in town for the second game of a three-game series.

Fans who purchase a special Swim Night ticket for the game will receive a Nationals-branded swim cap and have the chance to attend a pregame meet-and-greet with five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky.

The 21-year-old Ledecky, who turned pro earlier this year, set a meet record in the women’s 800 freestyle at the Pan Pacific championships Thursday before winning bronze in the women’s 200-meter freestyle final. Swim Night falls almost exactly two years after Ledecky asked Bryce Harper to hold the five Olympic medals she won at the 2016 Summer Games while she threw the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park.

[Katie Ledecky has had a subscription to National Geographic for years. Now she’s on the cover.]

Ledecky, who grew up in Bethesda, is a big D.C. sports fan. Last month, she complimented Harper on his “nice negative-split” in the Home Run Derby. In April, she assessed Trea Turner’s freestyle form on a slide into second base.

Swim Night tickets, which can be purchased at Nationals.com/Swim, are available in the Upper Gallery ($19), Outfield Mezzanine ($30) and Baseline Reserved ($45) sections of Nationals Park. According to the Nationals, the pregame meet-and-greet with Ledecky is a “first come, first served opportunity” for fans with Swim Night tickets, and additional details will be emailed a week before the event.



Katie Ledecky acknowledges the crowd at Nationals Park on Aug. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Read more on the Nationals:

The league has not caught up to Juan Soto, whose chief concern is his next at-bat

‘It’s Jayson Werth!’: Bearded retiree makes surprise cameo in local men’s league

After first career ejection, Juan Soto says he just wanted umpire to be better

Mike Rizzo confronted Braves announcer for implying Juan Soto isn’t really 19