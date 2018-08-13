“Cooley and Kevin,” the morning drive-time show on The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) featuring Chris Cooley and Kevin Sheehan, is no more. While Cooley said earlier this month that he “would love to continue to do the show with Kevin,” which has aired weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. since May 2016, Redskins Broadcast Network host Larry Michael announced during the pregame show ahead of last Thursday’s Redskins-Patriots preseason game on The Team 980 that Sheehan and the station were parting ways.

“Cooley and Kevin” had been off the air since Silver Spring-based Urban One assumed operational control of The Team 980 on Aug. 1, two months after the sale of Redskins owner Daniel Snyder’s flagship and final radio property was announced.

“Will miss @team980 so much,” Sheehan tweeted during the first half of the Redskins’ 26-17 loss on Thursday. “Memories and friends forever. I’ll be around. ”

Many listeners replied to Sheehan’s tweet to express their disappointment with the news. Sheehan, who hosted “The Sports Fix” with Thom Loverro on WTEM for seven years before teaming up with Cooley in the mornings, declined further comment on Monday.

The Urban One changeover has left The Team 980’s programming lineup in flux. In addition to Sheehan and Cooley, Bram Weinstein, who hosted a midday show since Tony Kornheiser left to run his own podcast in July 2016, and Scott Jackson and Rick “Doc” Walker, who previously hosted “Inside the Locker Room” with Brian Mitchell, are no longer part of The Team 980’s daily lineup. Walker and Cooley will remain part of the Redskins broadcasts on The Team 980 and WMAL this season. It’s unclear whether Walker and/or Cooley will return to hosting a weekday show on the station.

The Team 980 program director Chris Johnson, who earlier this month said the station was “still in the process of finalizing our lineup,” declined further comment when asked about a new schedule posted on the station’s website on Monday. The revised schedule listed Al Galdi from 6 a.m.-10 a.m., Fred Smoot from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. and Steve Czaban from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Smoot actually co-hosted with Linn from Redskins training camp 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, followed by Mitchell and NBC Sports Washington reporter JP Finlay. Chick Hernandez, whose contract with NBC Sports Washington expired and was not renewed in June, and Al Koken are among the other names who have appeared as co-hosts on the station during the two weeks since the changeover.

