

Alex Ovechkin his wife Nastya Ovechkina, after his team’s 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s been a pretty great year for Alex Ovechkin: Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe winner and, now, new dad.

The Washington Capitals’ captain’s wife, Nastya Ovechkina, gave birth to the couple’s first child on Saturday, a boy named Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin.

The baby is named for his father’s late brother, who died when Alex Ovechkin was 10 years old.

The family had been staying in South Florida leading up the child’s birth, and Ovechkin has been seen training at the Florida Panthers’ workout facility. The child will have Russian and American citizenship.

Alex Ovechkin posted a photo holding his newborn son’s foot on Instagram celebrating his birth and thanking his wife.

“Thank you my girl for the very best day of my life,” he wrote in Russian in the caption.

Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.