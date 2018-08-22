

Manager Dave Martinez and Bryce Harper during Tuesday’s win over the Phillies at Nationals Park. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mike Rizzo said telling Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams they had been traded to the Cubs and Cardinals, respectively, on Tuesday made for “one of the toughest days” he’s experienced as a general manager. That the Nationals would be trading away veteran talent instead of bolstering their roster for a playoff run at this juncture in the season would’ve been unthinkable in April, but almost nothing has gone according to plan for Rizzo and the Nationals in 2018.

“The frustrating part about it is that we just can’t seem to get a rhythm, we can’t seem to stay healthy,” Rizzo said Wednesday during his weekly interview on 106.7 The Fan. “We get one guy back and we put another cog of the team on the disabled list. I think that’s the frustrating part and I think, yeah, this ranks up there with some of the most disappointing teams that we’ve had. But this is my 37th year in professional baseball, so I’ve seen it all. I’ve won the World Series and lost in the playoffs in heartbreaking fashion. To be as inconsistent as we have been is something that doesn’t sit well with Davey [Martinez] or I, and that’s something that we have to fix.”

[After too many self-inflicted wounds, this Nationals season can probably be pronounced dead]

Martinez, of course, is the rookie manager hired to replace Dusty Baker, who was let go after leading the Nationals to back-to-back National League East titles. Martinez was supposed to help Washington get over the hump and win a playoff series or three, something Baker’s teams failed to do the last two years. Rizzo was asked Wednesday how the Nationals could justify bringing Martinez back after a season that seems destined to end without a playoff berth. After all, it was Rizzo who said last October, following Baker’s dismissal, that Washington’s expectations had grown and “winning a lot of regular-season games and winning divisions are not enough.”

“Davey’s a great manager,” Rizzo said Wednesday. “He’s a vibrant personality, he’s a great Xs and Os guy. He communicates great with the players. He’s exactly the guy that we thought we were hiring this year. He’s upbeat and positive, and as you heard [Ryan Zimmerman] say on many occasions, as you heard Murph endorse him yesterday, the players love playing for him. This is far from a manager problem. This here is a disappointment. If you’re going to judge Davey Martinez on how the players respond to him, just look at last night’s game. With the disappointment and bad feelings because Murph and Matt Adams left, this team still grinded it out and played an extremely tough game. They would run through the wall for the man. The endorsement of the players is, I think, what’s important, and he has that in spades down in the clubhouse.”

“It’s nobody’s fault but the players,” Zimmerman said before the Nationals’ come-from-behind 10-4 win over the Phillies on Tuesday that kept Washington within 7.5 games of the division-leading Braves. “We have to play better, and when we don’t win games, it’s because of us. It’s not because of Davey or Rizz or any of those guys. Those guys get the blame all the time, but at the end of the day, if we want to win games, we got to play better.”

Tuesday’s trades of Murphy and Adams were made with an eye toward 2019 and beyond, but Rizzo made it clear again that he hasn’t thrown in the towel on 2018. With Stephen Strasburg set to return from the disabled list to start against the Phillies on Wednesday, FanGraphs gives the Nationals a 15 percent chance to make the playoffs, while 538 gives them a 10 percent chance.

“We’re still in there battling,” Rizzo said. “I know there’s a handful of games left and we’re going to play our best and try and win every game. Until we’re mathematically eliminated, we’re going to try to win this damn thing. We get it. We’re realistic. We know what the schedule says, we know what the calendar says and we know what the standings say, but this team is in it to win it, man, and we’re going to play hard baseball and good baseball until the end.”

The Nationals, who haven’t had a winning streak of more than three games since the end of May, are 63-63 with 36 games remaining, including 11 against the Braves and Phillies. Rizzo thinks his team needs to go 25-11 to sneak into the playoffs.

“I think 88 [wins] wins the division,” he said. “Whoever has the 88 — Atlanta, Philly or us. … You never know. Long winning streaks are predicated by your starting pitching. You’ll go as far as your starting pitching takes you. We like the fact that Stras is being injected into the rotation, and we’ll see where we go.”

