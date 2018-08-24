

Redskins fans at the preseason home opener. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The latest sign of the Redskins’ continued problems selling seats at FedEx Field: The team has been mailing free tickets (and parking passes) for Friday night’s home preseason finale to former season ticket holders who opted not to renew their seats, in an effort to woo them back.

Two former season ticket holders told The Post that they had received free tickets to Friday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, out of the blue, without even asking.

“I just wanted to reach out and tell you that we sent you two free tickets and a parking pass to this Friday’s Redskins vs. Broncos game,” read a text one of the fans received from the team. “No strings attached! Give me a call if you have any questions.”

The other fan received a lengthy letter from the team’s new president of business operations, Brian Lafemina, with the same deal.

[Redskins end their season ticket wait list, which they once claimed had 200,000 people]

“I know that you have not renewed your 2018 season tickets yet and I understand that these decisions can be complicated and based on many factors,” he wrote. “The Redskins are sensitive to your concerns and want to help in any way possible to make it easier for you to renew your Season Ticket Membership.”

“To that end, I would like to invite you and a guest to join me for our preseason game on Friday, August 24th versus the Denver Broncos,” the letter went on. “During the offseason we have been working on improving the fan experience at FedEx Field and some of those improvements are nearing completion as we head into the 2018 season.”

Lafemina listed some of those changes, which have previously been announced: the new open fan pavilion on the 100-concourse of the West end zone, new high-definition televisions and new benefits for season ticket holders such as preferred concession pricing.

“Enclosed you will find two complimentary (2) tickets to the game along with a parking pass,” he wrote. “I would love for you to see the improvements and get your feedback about how we can continue to evolve the experience, both as a fan and as a season ticket member.”

The move to mail out free tickets continues an offseason that has been like any other in recent memory for the team’s front office, which acknowledged in June that it no longer maintains a season-ticket waitlist. The team had boasted going into the 2017 season that all 200 preseason, regular season and postseason games in FedEx Field history have been sellouts, and still says that every home game for the past 50 seasons has sold out. But in June, Lafemina said that season tickets would be immediately available to any Redskins fan who wanted to buy them.

“We want to have the best home-field advantage in the National Football League,” Lafemina said then. “What that means is having rabid Redskins fans sitting in FedEx Field every single week. And the best way to do that is to make sure that fans who want to be season ticket members are allowed to be them today.”

Last month, the team acknowledged it would remove a “significant amount” of obstructed view lower level seats from the market, with fans who had tickets in those areas receiving the option to relocate.

[Redskins take new steps to upgrade FedEx Field experience — and limit visiting fans]

“They’re seats that we’re not making available for sale this year that we have in the past,” new senior vice president of consumer sales and marketing Jake Bye said then. “They’re obstructed view and they’re not great locations. We identified a lot of seats in those areas were being resold or had a high volume of visiting team fans, so when you take that out of the mix, that really helps preserve the value of our tickets for our season ticket holders. It should also help speed of service and congestion on the concourse levels. … Our job is not only to sell tickets, but we want to sell them to Redskins fans and give the Redskins fans a compelling reason to attend. We’re asking a lot of our fans on Sunday, to come spend the day with us for four or five hours, so it better be a great experience.”

Earlier this week, Lafemina acknowledged what has long been obvious: The team no longer enjoys the sort of home-field advantage it once did.

“The main thing we want to do, we want to grab back the home-field advantage at FedEx Field,” Lafemina told 106.7 The Fan. “I’ve been to a lot of Redskins games over the last several years. I think that’s something that maybe isn’t as great as it can be.”

The team also has pointed out in marketing materials the cost of tickets against marquee opponents on the secondary market, suggesting season tickets are a better investment.

New sales strategy from Redskins: comparing their ticket prices to those on the secondary market. pic.twitter.com/LBpAU128dN — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) August 24, 2018

But for some fans, coming back is an uphill battle. One of the fans who was sent free tickets this week has had Redskins season tickets for about 20 years, while his family’s connection with the team goes back to the middle of the 19th century. But he chose to spend about the same amount he had been using on Redskins season tickets to instead purchase three tickets to the Stanley Cup finals last spring.

