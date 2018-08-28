When the Washington Nationals released their 2019 regular season schedule last Wednesday, the start time for every home game was listed as TBD. On Monday, the team shared a video promoting next year’s schedule that includes first pitch times for all but one home game, and there weren’t any surprises or major changes from previous years.

In July, the Nationals solicited feedback from fans about preferred start times for weeknight games at Nationals Park via an anonymous survey of people on their email distribution list.

“We thought it made sense to gather fan feedback on this topic,” said a Nationals spokeswoman, who added that the team hadn’t surveyed fans about preferred start times in at least five years. “The results came back that fans overwhelmingly liked 7:05 p.m. start times.”

The schedule is always subject to change, but weeknight home games are once again slated to start at 7:05 p.m. Home games on Saturdays will start at 4:05 p.m., except for Washington’s second game of the season on March 30, which is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and a pair of Saturday home games in August with 7:05 p.m. starts. Sunday home games at Nationals Park will begin at 1:35 p.m. The start time for the Nationals’ home game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, May 18, is still listed as TBD.

In recent years, several teams have experimented with different start times in an effort to improve attendance and the overall fan experience. This season, the New York Yankees moved all Monday-Thursday evening home games in April from 7:05 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. The Cincinnati Reds changed the start time for 15 of their 81 home games from 7:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m., most of them during April and September when school is in session.

“The 6:40 time, I think, is just better for families,” Reds chief operating officer Phil Castellini told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. “You get it started a little earlier, and you get it to end a little earlier. Certainly, the times of year we’re doing it, we think it will have a positive impact.”

“We did a lot of surveying and looked at our turnstile data, and found that our fans, particularly at the beginning and end of the season, were coming earlier and leaving earlier,” Karen Forgus, senior vice president of business operations for the Reds, told Sports Business Journal. “So we’re simply following those trends and that data.”

A couple of National League East teams are altering at least some of their start times for next season. The Miami Marlins have moved up the start times for most of their Saturday home games from 7:10 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. The Atlanta Braves, who changed the start times for weeknight home games from 7:05 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. when they opened SunTrust Park in 2017, will start weeknight home games at 7:20 p.m. next season.

“When we opened SunTrust Park we wanted to do everything we could to ensure that fans coming to our games would have an easy time getting here,” Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO, said in a statement. “Now that we have almost two seasons under our belts and have observed the flow around the ballpark, we feel comfortable moving start times up.”

