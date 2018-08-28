The Stanley Cup made a surprise appearance at Disney World in June for the nuptials of two Disney fans who met while playing on opposing recreational hockey league teams. The ceremony from their special day was subsequently featured on the season premiere of Disney’s “Fairy Tale Weddings” series. Lord Stanley’s trophy was on hand for another wedding over the weekend in Arizona, this time without TV cameras or a production crew.

Former Capitals assistant coach Lane Lambert, who followed Barry Trotz to the New York Islanders after Trotz resigned as Washington’s head coach less than two weeks after leading the team to its first championship, had his day with the Cup on Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz. Lambert’s daughter, Taylor, ate Lucky Charms out of the Cup, which also made an appearance at TPC Scottsdale, site of the Phoenix Open. Later that afternoon, Lambert married Annie Wixom during a small backyard ceremony.

[A dog, caviar, babies and cereal: What the Capitals have put in the Stanley Cup]

After the ceremony, wedding guests of all ages sipped various beverages, including soda, from the Cup, which is practically a required activity for anyone lucky enough to spend a day with the trophy. (Earlier this summer, Capitals video coach Brett Leonhardt turned the Cup into a very large margarita, complete with a salted rim.)

When it’s your time #ItYourTime A post shared by Matthew Ament (@matthewament8) on Aug 26, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

And then THIS happened !!! @aament A post shared by Matthew Ament (@matthewament8) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

Following Lambert’s wedding, the trophy made stops at the Phoenician Resort and the W Scottsdale hotel, where it was a popular attraction.

Childhood dream achieved 👌👌 #stanleycup A post shared by Matt Grierson (@mattgrierson) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:42pm PDT

Lambert, 53, played 283 games in the NHL over six seasons. He joined Trotz’s staff as an assistant coach with the Nashville Predators in 2011 and followed Trotz to D.C. after he took the Capitals job in 2014.

Lambert’s first wife of 14 years, Andi Lambert, passed away on Sept. 16, 2015, after a lengthy battle with a rare form of breast cancer.

On Monday, the Stanley Cup was in Dallas with Capitals massage therapist Cleo Bates. Assistant coach Blaine Forsythe will get his day with the Cup on Wednesday.

Yoga is considered good for you..but when the #stanleycup becomes part of the routine it is considered great. @Capitals Cleo Bates enjoys some time in class.@NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/vJVqIiJKQr — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 27, 2018

