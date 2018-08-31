It’s been a pretty good few months for Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The Metro riding, beer chugging (through a T-shirt) Olympic hero realized one dream in June when he helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup with his dad in attendance. Oshie realized another dream on Thursday in Seattle, where he raised the Seahawks’ No. 12 flag before his favorite NFL team’s final preseason game against the Raiders.

Oshie grew up 25 miles north of Seattle in the city of Everett before moving to Warroad, Minn., as a teenager in 2002. He spent his day with the Stanley Cup in Warroad, which is also known as Hockeytown, USA, but hasn’t forgotten his Pacific Northwest roots.

“Dream come true!” Oshie wrote on Instagram after raising the flag at CenturyLink Field while wearing a No. 12 Seahawks jersey. “Thank you Seahawks for inviting me to raise the 12’s flag.”

The Seahawks have honored their fans by inviting a special guest to raise the 12th man flag in the south end zone at their stadium since 2003.

Washington native ✅

Stanley Cup Champion ✅

and now, 12 Flag raiser ✅



Thank you @TJOshie77 for kicking off #OAKvsSEA! pic.twitter.com/FEU3Gemqk8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 31, 2018

Marshawn Lynch is an absolute truck. Love the second and third efforts. #BeastMode @Seahawks — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) November 3, 2013

Congrats to all the #12s out there. And congrats to the @Seahawks too !!! 2 great teams in #SB48 — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) February 3, 2014



T.J. Oshie celebrates with the Stanley Cup in Warroad, Minn., on July 24. (Courtesy Washington Capitals)

