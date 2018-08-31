It’s been a pretty good few months for Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The Metro riding, beer chugging (through a T-shirt) Olympic hero realized one dream in June when he helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup with his dad in attendance. Oshie realized another dream on Thursday in Seattle, where he raised the Seahawks’ No. 12 flag before his favorite NFL team’s final preseason game against the Raiders.
Oshie grew up 25 miles north of Seattle in the city of Everett before moving to Warroad, Minn., as a teenager in 2002. He spent his day with the Stanley Cup in Warroad, which is also known as Hockeytown, USA, but hasn’t forgotten his Pacific Northwest roots.
“Dream come true!” Oshie wrote on Instagram after raising the flag at CenturyLink Field while wearing a No. 12 Seahawks jersey. “Thank you Seahawks for inviting me to raise the 12’s flag.”
The Seahawks have honored their fans by inviting a special guest to raise the 12th man flag in the south end zone at their stadium since 2003.
