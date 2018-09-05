

Sean Doolittle is a big fan of bat flips and other home run celebrations. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Sean Doolittle has been on the disabled list since just before the all-star break with a stress reaction in his left foot, but the Nationals reliever is nearing a return after throwing another simulated game on Wednesday. His sense of humor and perspective about baseball’s unwritten rules, though, remain intact.

During an interesting two-part conversation with Kelly Wallace published this month on Expanded Roster, Doolittle and his wife, Eireann Dolan, discussed a variety of topics, including wages for minor league players and their willingness to speak out on social issues. The notion of “respecting the game” also came up and Doolittle, who has weighed in on the ridiculousness of Major League Baseball policing individual expression and certain players frowning upon on-field displays of emotion before, didn’t hold back.

🚨WE NOW RETURN TO OUR REGULARLY SCHEDULED GAME RESPECTING🚨

Please refrain from using any custom arm sleeves, spikes, bats or personality until next year’s #PlayersWeekend event. Thank you. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) August 27, 2018

[From February: Sean Doolittle avoided Metro for weeks after teen told him he looked like Seth Rogen]

Doolittle touched on the home run that Indians star Francisco Lindor hit in April in his native Puerto Rico, which was still recovering from the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria. Afterward, Lindor felt compelled to apologize if he offended anyone with his jubilant jaunt around the bases.

“When he hit that home run in Puerto Rico, he celebrated,” Doolittle said. “People got mad enough about it that he felt like he needed to qualify what he did rounding the bases. He raised this hand and, I think, he did a fist pump between rounding first and second. People were like ‘You don’t do that.’ He was like, ‘Listen, you obviously forgot what my country’s been through.’ Like, maybe you forgot how much this game means to Puerto Rico. He hit a huge home run in a huge moment. There’s not usually even Major League Baseball there. Come on.”

Doolittle also said he was bothered that Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was told to stop wearing the Venezuelan flag arm sleeve he debuted last season, while MLB forces every player, no matter where they’re from, to wear stars-and-stripes-themed jerseys for the Fourth of July.

“A lot of these guys come to America and baseball was their ticket to give their family a better life,” Doolittle told Wallace. “They come from less privileged situations than most American players come from. Don’t talk about disrespecting the game when the game has given them these unbelievable opportunities to improve the lives of them and their families. They’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play this game. I promise you they’re not disrespecting the game. If you got your feelings hurt, that’s on you. If a guy hits a home run off me, drops to his knees, pretends the bat is a bazooka and shoots it out at the sky…I don’t give a s—.”

“I hope after this gets published someone does that,” Dolan quipped before the following exchange, which led to the to the creation of Sean Doolittle’s Home Run Challenge:

Expanded Roster’s Kelly Wallace: If someone hits a homer off you in the future… Sean Doolittle: They better make it count. Eireann Dolan: Make it count. Moonwalk around the bases. Doolittle: Do cartwheels around the entire diamond. Wallace: I would pay good money to see that. Can you do that? Doolittle: I don’t think that’s a penalty. Dolan: There’s only one way to find out. Wallace: I would offer to pay it, but the fine is probably $10,000. Doolittle: How about if I match the fine and give it to charity? Wallace: There we go. Sean Doolittle will donate $10,000 to the charity of your choice, if you moonwalk the bases after you hit a homer off him. Tell everyone. Doolittle: If you do any sort of celebration, really, but I have to think the celebration was actually good.

Let me clarify this: do not, for any reason, under any circumstances, ever, no matter what, no matter where, or who, or who you are with, or where you are going, or where you've been, ever, for any reason whatsoever...hit a home run off him. — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) September 5, 2018

Nationals fans suddenly have another reason to tune into the final month of a disappointing season, though it should be noted that Doolittle, the leading advocate for the bullpen cart the team debuted in August, has allowed only three home runs all year.

“Really, on a serious note, I think those things make baseball more fun, they make it more accessible to the fans,” said Doolittle, who suggested hitters use their bats as an air guitar or maybe a pony. “The fans feel like it’s something they can connect with. When you’re in the backyard as a kid playing and falling in love with the game and you crush the ball? You do a celebration. You stand and watch it like Ken Griffey Jr. You put your hands in the air like Manny Ramirez. You don’t hit the ball and put your head down and run as fast you can. That’s not fun. It’s okay to embrace that part of a game.”

Baseball would benefit from more players like Francisco Lindor and Sean Doolittle.

Check out the transcript of Doolittle and Dolan’s full interview with Expanded Roster here and here.

Read more on the Nationals:

Boswell: Nationals’ season has been a flop, but September still brings intrigue

Victor Robles, Juan Soto are finally together in the major leagues

At what point during disastrous MLB seasons do fans stop paying attention?

Joe Ross to make 2018 debut Friday as Nationals begin to review their pitching depth

Slain sportswriter John McNamara wanted his ashes spread at Nationals Park. His wish was granted.