

Alex Smith, under the radar. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

On Sunday, a week before the Redskins were scheduled to open the 2018 season at Arizona, Coach Jay Gruden was asked whether he felt that his team was flying a little bit under the radar nationally.

“Yeah, probably,” Gruden said. “But that’s where we should be, really. We were 7-9 last year and 1-5 in our division. There’s no reason why we should be on the radar. It’s our job to put ourselves on the radar and that’s by starting fast.”

Gruden’s right. The Redskins are an afterthought in most NFL preview columns this season. Few pundits believe Washington is a serious playoff contender after swapping Kirk Cousins for Alex Smith at quarterback and signing 33-year-old Adrian Peterson to be their featured running back in the wake of Derrius Guice’s season-ending injury. Guice may have earned a few preseason votes for the offensive rookie of the year award that experts seem to think is Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s to lose, but as it stands now, no Redskins player is a popular pick for any of the league’s individual honors.

Indeed, some NFL fans might forget the Redskins still exist. Three members of the Burgundy and Gold crack ESPN’s list of the Top 100 NFL players for 2018, but Trent Williams is the highest-ranked Redskin at No. 73, followed by Josh Norman (83) and Alex Smith (97). No Redskins players, coaches or executives crack Bill Barnwell’s list of the 50 most fascinating people to watch in the 2018 season. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Football Power Index projects 6.6 wins for the Redskins, which would leave them under the radar and out of the playoffs. (Of course, the Eagles were under the radar and coming off consecutive 7-9 seasons last year and went on to win the Super Bowl.)

Here’s a look at what some other outlets are saying about the Redskins as the season kicks off:

MMQB

None of the 15 writers and editors who participated in MMQB’s predictions column pick the Redskins to make the playoffs.

Pro Football Talk

None of PFT’s six experts predicts Washington will reach the postseason.

CBS

Will Brinson, who predicts the Redskins will finish 10-6, is the only one of CBS’s seven experts who sees Washington winning the NFC East.

FiveThirtyEight

Based on Elo ratings and 100,000 simulations, 538 gives the Redskins a 22 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Football Outsiders

The Redskins have a 33 percent chance of making the playoffs and a mean win total of 7.9 based on FO’s 50,000 simulations.

NFL Network

Cynthia Frelund believes in a Redskins turnaround, but her NFL Network colleagues are less convinced.



(Via NFL Network)

Yahoo Sports

The Redskins are 23rd in Frank Schwab’s preseason power rankings, ahead of only the Giants in the NFC East.

USA Today

Back in July, Nate Davis predicted the Redskins would finish 7-9. None of USA Today’s five experts picks Washington to make the playoffs, but Davis has the Redskins 12th in his Week 1 power rankings. “NFC East seems to annually produce a dark horse,” he writes. “Washington could be it this time with Alex Smith, Adrian Peterson and refreshed D-line.”

The Sporting News

Tadd Haislop predicts the Redskins will finish 2-14. Yikes.

Bleacher Report

Washington is 23rd in B/R’s consensus power rankings, with a high of 19 and a low of 25.

WTOP

Rob Woodfork forecasts a 6-10 record for Washington.

The Washington Post

Our own Neil Greenberg says a 6-10 record is the most likely outcome for the Redskins, who open the season 21st in Mark Maske’s power rankings. Express columnist Rick Snider says the Redskins will contend this year only if they maintain perfect health and their younger players mature ahead of schedule. (In other words, don’t count on it.)

