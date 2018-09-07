

DeAngelo Hall spent more than nine seasons playing for the Washington Redskins. Now he’ll be analyzing them on TV. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

After officially putting a bow on a 14-year NFL career this summer, DeAngelo Hall has found a new occupation: Redskins analyst.

The 34-year-old will join NBC Sports Washington for its “Redskins Kickoff Live” and “Redskins Postgame Live” shows before and after each Redskins game this season. Hall will join fellow analysts and former Redskins Brian Mitchell and Trevor Matich, along with Julie Donaldson, who will replace Chick Hernandez as the host of both shows.

Hall, who spent more than nine of his NFL seasons with the Redskins, turned down a front-office position with the team to swim in the sports media waters. He said this week that he ultimately wants to be an NFL general manager, but after 106 games and 23 interceptions in the burgundy and gold, the Virginia native is eager to experience Redskins games from a different perspective.

“I’m looking forward to watching games as a fan,” Hall said in a phone interview this week. “I’ve never had the opportunity [as an adult] to do that as a fan. I’ve always had some kind of vested interest in a game, especially a Redskins game. I think about being a kid growing up in Virginia rooting for the Redskins and watching Darrell Green . . . and I just think that’s the coolest thing in the world. To sit back and pretend I’m a kid again and root for an NFL team and just be able to critique them on TV and on the radio. I mean, I’m a football historian so I just think that’s the coolest thing in the world. To me it doesn’t feel like work. That’s why I want to do it.”

“Football, it started to feel like a job,” Hall added. “As frustrating as it was to get injured season after season after season, I still felt like I had something to prove, so that’s what kept me around. Finally, I think I was just at peace with how it was gonna end for me. That’s ultimately why I ended up retiring because I was so worn out. I was just at peace with not getting another interception. As bad as I wanted to get to 50 interceptions — I’m on 43, and I am 100 percent okay with that. I really am.”

As a player, Hall was known for being candid with the media. Now that the roles have reversed, he said he won’t change his demeanor when it comes to analyzing the Redskins.

“Anybody who knows me knows I don’t know but one way,” Hall said. “I don’t know but one way of telling it and that’s the way I see it. Some people are going to like my opinions. Some people aren’t going to like my opinions. Opinions are meant to be believed by the ones who speak them. I believe in exactly what I’m saying. I absolutely will be objective and able to call a spade a spade. If they’re out there playing like crap, I [will] let you know it.”

In addition to his television responsibilities, Hall will do a weekly radio hit with 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies (who are simulcast on NBC Sports Washington) every Monday at 8:20 a.m., and will be in studio with Chad Dukes every Thursday from 5-6 p.m.

After interviewing with ESPN, NFL Network and CBS Sports, Hall found a national platform at Fox Sports 1, and will be traveling to Los Angeles to provide NFL commentary on FS1’s weekday lineup, including “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and “Speak for Yourself” with Cowherd and Jason Whitlock.

Despite the added national exposure, Hall said his duties with NBC Sports Washington will take precedence over his other responsibilities.

“This is home,” Hall said. “It’s always been home. It’ll always be home. I definitely want to keep my fingerprint on the pulse of Redskin football.”

