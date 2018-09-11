

Hurricane Florence as seen Monday from the International Space Station. (NASA via Associated Press)

With Hurricane Florence making its way toward the East Coast as a Category 4 storm, college football programs in the Washington region were busy Tuesday monitoring the weather.

Many models expect Florence to make landfall in the Carolinas, but the D.C. area could still experience flooding rain and strong winds this weekend.

Virginia moved its home football game against Ohio to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, the university announced Tuesday afternoon. The game originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, was rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. in Nashville). It was not immediately clear how the change would affect broadcast availability for the game.

James Madison rescheduled its home opener against Robert Morris, originally scheduled for Saturday, to Thursday night at 7.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Maryland did not have plans to reschedule Saturday’s noon home opener against Temple, but the athletic department said in a statement that the university will monitor the weather and will communicate updates as quickly as possible.

“Decisions will be based on the safety of the teams, officials, fans and others traveling to attend the game,” the statement said. “As of now, there are no changes to any scheduled athletic events at home for the week ahead. Any necessary changes in status will be made as soon as they are known and will be communicated.”

Virginia Tech is scheduled to play a home game against East Carolina on Saturday at 12:20 p.m.; the school has not yet announced any plans to move the game. Virginia Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock tweeted Monday that the school is monitoring the weather and will have an update on Wednesday. Navy also said it is has no plans to reschedule its home game set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against Lehigh, though it is monitoring the weather.

Other games that were scheduled to be played closer to the areas of projected impact were canceled earlier Tuesday, including Central Florida at North Carolina and West Virginia at N.C. State.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall on the Carolina coast early Friday morning, with the potential to cause damage over a huge area as it moves inland.