Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Redskins teammates Josh Norman and Derrius Guice were among the 28,000 fans in attendance at FedEx Field for Tuesday’s international soccer friendly between El Salvador and Brazil. Ovechkin and friends had a better view of the action than most, plus the opportunity to meet Brazilian star Neymar, who buried a penalty kick in the fourth minute en route to a comfortable 5-0 win.

“You still celebrating?” Norman asked Ovechkin after greeting the Capitals’ captain before the match.

“We done,” Ovechkin replied, flashing his trademark gaptoothed smile. “We done for right now.”

Ovechkin told Norman he didn’t catch Washington’s Week 1 win at Arizona, but that he would be at the Redskins’ home opener against the Colts on Sunday, “even if it’s raining.” (The Capitals are scheduled to open the preseason on Sunday in Boston, so it appears Ovechkin will be a healthy scratch.)

Guice congratulated Ovechkin on winning the Stanley Cup, but the Redskins’ rookie running back may have been more impressed by the Capitals “turning up for like a week” after winning the franchise’s first championship.

Norman then presented Ovechkin and Kuznetsov personalized Redskins jerseys featuring their names and numbers on the back. Norman received a Capitals jersey with Ovechkin’s name and number, which is an extremely boss move.

Later, Norman exchanged jerseys with Neymar, while Ovechkin received a pair of signed cleats from the Brazilian striker.

While watching pregame warmups from behind one of the goals, Ovechkin showed off his quick reflexes, reaching up to stop an errant shot from hitting his wife, Nastya Shubskaya. El Salvador goalkeeper Henry Hernandez, who was peppered with 13 shots on goal during the match, could’ve used some help from Ovechkin and also Braden Holtby.

Ovi with the save. pic.twitter.com/6ACLIlIY5S — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) September 12, 2018

Following Brazil’s win, Ovechkin presented Neymar with a signed Capitals jersey and Neymar gave Ovechkin a signed soccer ball and jersey signed by the Brazilian national team.

Ovi and Neymar exchange jerseys after soccer match. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/7oa6HEofNN — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) September 12, 2018

Three years ago, Ovechkin, a huge FC Barcelona fan, and Kuznetsov met then-Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III and Barca legend Lionel Messi after the Argentine national team held a training session at FedEx Field.

The FedEx Field pitch featured a few muddy spots after the match, which was held five days before the Redskins host the Colts.

And another of the pitch. Didn’t rain tonight, but won’t be the case in the next couple of days. No idea what it’ll look like come Sunday for #Redskins pic.twitter.com/QJdLSax0yw — Pam Chvotkin, Storyteller (@reddusfoximus) September 12, 2018



Neymar takes a shot as Bryan Tamacas looks on during Tuesday’s friendly between Brazil and El Salvador at FedEx Field. (Jim Watson/Getty Images)

