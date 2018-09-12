

Elena Delle Donne guards Sue Bird during Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

Down two games to none in the best-of-five WNBA Finals, the Mystics look to stave off elimination against Seattle on Wednesday at George Mason’s EagleBank Arena. The 10,000-seat arena in Fairfax is the team’s second different home away from home during these playoffs due to ongoing renovations at Capital One Arena and a scheduling conflict at George Washington’s Smith Center, which hosted the Mystics for the previous two rounds, but George Mason and the City of Fairfax are doing their part to make Elena Delle Donne and Co. feel welcome.

In a proclamation read before Tuesday’s city council meeting at Fairfax’s City Hall, Mayor David L. Meyer proclaimed the City of Fairfax as “Mystic City” through Sunday and encouraged residents to “cheer on the Lady Mystics to victory.”

“We’re excited to be back in D.C.,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud told reporters on Tuesday. “We’re not in our actual arena, but George Mason is nice enough to host us, so we’re here, in front of our home crowd and we’re fighting.”

The “Green Machine,” Mason’s nationally recognized pep band led by Doc Nix, is scheduled to perform at Wednesday’s game and the Patriots’ women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse teams are expected to be in attendance. There are still tickets available for Game 3 and Game 4 on Friday (if necessary) starting around $35. On-site parking is available free of charge. For anyone relying on Metro to get to the game, the team will provide complimentary round-trip shuttle service between the Vienna Metro station and EagleBank Arena.

Last call.. Mystics game almost sold out for this evening, buy remaining tickets for Friday's game here too. The real time forecast just predicted that Storm would not be hitting us, stalled offshore.. good omen wouldn’t you say?https://t.co/mK1PoXzN2y — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) September 12, 2018

Wednesday’s game will be televised on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. and while there are no team-organized watch parties, a Monumental Sports and Entertainment spokeswoman said the following bars in Fairfax are offering game-day specials:

The Auld Shebeen (3971 Chain Bridge Road)

Happy hour specials from 3-7, plus additional specials for Game 3 ticket holders, including 25 percent off select appetizers and 25 percent off all burgers and sandwiches.

Patriots Pub & Grill (10560 Main Street)

Drink specials all day, $7.99 burgers and an additional 10 percent off food items for Game 3 ticket holders.

P.J. Skidoos (9908 Fairfax Boulevard)

Happy hour specials from 4-8, $5.99 for select appetizers.

In addition, Nando’s locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are running a buy-one-entree-get-one-entree-free promotion for Game 3 ticket holders and Glory Days Grill in Alexandria will host a Mystics rally, with a face-painting station from 6 to 9 p.m., food specials and giveaways. The Alexandria event was announced after the sports-themed restaurant apologized to Cloud for denying her family’s request to watch Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

“We definitely want to make sure that we do right by Mystics fans in Alexandria,” Glory Days Grill director of marketing Charissa Bauhaus said.

For anyone looking for Mystics gear, the team store at Capital One Arena is closed for renovations, but a team spokeswoman said the Dick’s Sporting Goods stores at Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg and at Dulles Town Center carry Mystics apparel.

Sarah Larimer contributed to this report.

