

D.J. Swearinger celebrates his second interception of the game on Sunday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

D.J. Swearinger had the second two-interception game of his career Sunday, but the Redskins safety was more concerned afterward about the final score — a 21-9 Washington loss — and about Colts quarterback Andrew Luck getting the best of his team yet again.

“It was good to get Andrew Luck twice, being 0-4 against Andrew Luck in my career, now 0-5,” Swearinger told Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan. “Ultimately, you want to win, so I think I needed to do more for us to win.”

Swearinger’s five career games against Luck are tied with his five career games against Seattle’s Russell Wilson for his most against any one quarterback. Swearinger is 2-2-1 all-time against Wilson.

[Boswell: With a shot at 2-0 on the line, Redskins’ loss was a miserable blown opportunity]

The Redskins defense allowed three 75-yard touchdown drives Sunday, during which the Colts converted eight third downs. On their other nine drives, the Colts were 1 for 8 on third down. Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s unit wasn’t nearly as dominant as it was in Week 1, but it played well enough to win, had the offense not been limited to three Dustin Hopkins field goals. Trailing 14-3 in the third quarter, the Redskins failed to take full advantage of excellent field position after Swearinger made his second interception at the Indianapolis 29-yard line.

“The offense needs us, we need the offense, as well as the special teams,” Swearinger said Monday. “When things go bad, when adversity strikes, you have to handle that with poise. I think that’s what we did. As a defense, we can’t really fault anybody on the offense or special teams. We just have to look at it as another opportunity for our defense to go out there and make plays.”

Swearinger said that his teammates in the secondary weren’t as sharp in practice last week as they were leading up to their season opener in Arizona. He also suggested that the Redskins may have been a little too pleased with themselves after their 1-0 start.

“We can’t relax,” said Swearinger, who called out his teammates for their poor preparation habits on multiple occasions last season. “Last week … for whatever reason, there was complacency in the building. But we haven’t done anything, so we should never get complacent around here. I feel like we just gotta work as hard as we can this week to be focused on the little things and the little details, because they’re going to be huge going against Green Bay.”

The Packers are 1-0-1 following Sunday’s tie against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Swearinger was asked where Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who survived an injury scare to lead an impressive comeback in Week 1, ranks among the quarterbacks he’s faced in his career.

“Number one,” Swearinger said before listing off his teams’s records against the other QBs he’d put in Rodgers’s class. “I’m 2-0 against Rodgers. I’m 0-1 against Tom Brady. I’m 0-2 against Peyton [Manning]. Aaron Rodgers, I think, is the best guy. He’s not smarter than Peyton, but he’s definitely got a better arm than both of those guys. He can move better than both of those guys. That’s what makes him a better threat, because he can hurt you with his arm and he can hurt you with his legs when he gets outside the pocket. That’s the main reason why I say he’s the number one quarterback.”

Swearinger forced a fumble in his only game against Rodgers on Dec. 27, 2015, a 38-8 Cardinals win in which Rodgers was sacked eight times. Swearinger is still looking for his first interception against the quarterback he considers the NFL’s best, but he’d settle for a 2-0 career record against Rodgers and a 2-1 mark this season come Sunday night.

With the Redskins thin at wide receiver, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that the team worked out free agent Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick of the Ravens. Swearinger apparently wouldn’t be opposed to the Redskins trying to work out a deal for Josh Gordon. Commenting on an NBC Sports Washington Instagram post that asked whether Washington should pursue Gordon after the Browns announced their plans to trade or release the troubled wide receiver, Swearinger wrote, “No disrespect but duh but what do I know?! Nothin.” (Gordon was acquired by the Patriots in a trade later Monday.)



