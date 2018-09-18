

Polish police remove demonstrators from the building of the National Council of the Judiciary who were protesting the council’s appointment of new judges to the Supreme Court in Warsaw on Aug. 27. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Bartosz Wielinski is foreign editor of the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

It might sound ironic to some, but President Trump is currently the only foreign leader who could persuade the Polish government to stop its assault on democracy and rule of law. And he should do that for the sake of U.S. interests in Europe.

Today, Polish President Andrzej Duda is visiting the White House during his first official bilateral visit to the United States. Trump should use the moment to remind his counterpart why democracy is still the best form of government.

I am aware that Trump’s presidency is a flawed one. He is straining the United States’ alliances, deepening the rifts within American society and damaging many established norms of political behavior. Many Europeans regard him as the most dangerous U.S. president in history.

And yet I still believe that Trump can help Poland remain a democratic nation anchored in the Western community. During his visit to Washington, Duda will be hoping to win promises of closer U.S. military cooperation with his country, including the stationing of more American troops on Polish soil as a guarantee against the threat from Russia. Trump should remind Duda that NATO is an alliance of democratic values that are to be respected by every member. “We treasure the rule of law and protect the right to free speech and free expression”: These are the words of Trump himself, from his July 2017 speech in Warsaw, which was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Poland’s democracy is currently under serious stress. The ruling Law and Justice Party, in power since 2015, has embarked on a systematic effort to dismantle the institutions that have made post-communist Poland a model for its region. The party has turned state-run media into a propaganda machine and has placed private media under enormous political and financial pressure. It has pushed experienced officers out of the military and purged thousands of civil servants.

The party’s most dangerous move so far, however, has been its persistent effort to dismantle the independent justice system, which began soon after its electoral victory three years ago. As I write this, the party is embarking on its final move to subordinate judges to the government. According to a new law, Supreme Court judges older than 65 are being retired and replaced with new ones — who, it so happens, are appointed by the ruling party and unstintingly loyal to it. Even the chief justice will have to go. The hard-won impartiality of the Polish judicial system will be fatally undermined — which seems to be exactly what the Law and Justice leadership wants.

This measure is not legal according to the Polish constitution. But the Law and Justice Party, the government and Duda do not care.

The European Union is considering punitive measures against Poland for its violations of the rule of law. But Law and Justice is turning this to its own advantage, decrying what it calls interference by Brussels in its internal affairs. By contrast, the Trump administration and the United States still hold considerable sway both among Polish leaders and the public. The U.S. president should put that influence to constructive use. (Earlier this year, it should be noted, Trump administration pressure played a vital role in persuading Polish lawmakers to water down a controversial law on the Holocaust.)

The U.S. president should take a clear stand on the Polish government’s policies — both in his private conversations with Duda and in the news conference to follow. He should stress the importance and the inviolability of an independent judiciary in a democracy and demand that the government cease its attempts to subordinate the Supreme Court to the politicians.

If Trump doesn’t intervene, the situation in Poland will continue to deteriorate. Prosecutors have brought hundreds of cases against anti-government protesters. The police have been conducting surveillance of opposition politicians. The next step could be persecution of the opposition and independent journalists by government-appointed judges. Ranking members of Law and Justice have publicly forecast a dark future for the independent media once the judicial “reforms” are completed.

The Trump administration has already raised concerns about such a possibility. Last year the State Department criticized the Polish government for its crackdown against the judiciary, as did Georgette Mosbacher, Trump’s then-nominee (since confirmed) for U.S. ambassador to Warsaw.

Trump should understand that this is not just about Poland. The fate of Eastern Europe is at stake. Since the fall of communism, Poland — economically successful and politically stable — offered a positive example to countries in the region. They will now be inclined to follow Poland in its autocratic course. We can already see disturbing trends in Romania and Slovakia, which are also influenced by the deepening authoritarianism of Viktor Orban’s Hungary, an ideological ally of Poland’s current leaders.

If the current development continues, we are likely to see the democratic transformation of Poland and its neighbors grind to a halt, leaving Eastern Europe in a gray zone that will make it more vulnerable to increased Russian influence. One can only hope that Trump will take the opportunity to make this bracingly clear to his Polish counterpart.