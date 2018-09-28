

Alexander Litvinenko lies in a hospital bed in London on Nov. 20, 2006. (Reuters)

Alex Goldfarb is president of the Litvinenko Justice Foundation.

This month I filed a defamation lawsuit against two Russian state television channels that have falsely accused me of murdering the Russian ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko on behalf of the CIA in 2006 in London — and then of doing away with my own wife, who, they claim, “talked too much.” The truth is that Litvinenko died from poisoning with radioactive polonium-210 slipped into his tea by two Russian agents. My wife died of cancer. And I do not work for the CIA. It’s truly an eerie feeling being named a double murderer to an audience of millions — not to mention the fact that every CIA-hating terrorist in the world will now see me as a target. So I am trying to fight back. Yet current U.S. law offers me and people who share my fate little in the way of viable defense.

Russian TV went to these extremes as part of its coverage of the nerve agent attack on another ex-Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter in Britain earlier this year. They survived, but an innocent bystander was later contaminated and died. The British prime minister cited the Litvinenko case to highlight Putin’s penchant for killing his detractors with exotic toxins, so Putin’s propaganda produced a fake narrative with a fake perpetrator — that is, me — in a stage-managed melodrama that showed the true murderers fraternizing with the victim’s elderly father, a pathetic figure fully controlled by the Russian secret police.

I am a retired professor of microbiology in New York and a lifelong campaigner for democracy in Russia. I came to this country 40 years ago fleeing Soviet communism. When the U.S.S.R. collapsed, I returned to Moscow to work for democratic reform. Those hopes were shattered a decade later when a kleptocratic KGB clique led by Vladimir Putin came to power. My last deed in Russia was helping Litvinenko and his family flee to London from imminent arrest for his whistleblowing on abuses in the Russian security service where he had worked fighting organized crime. I have not visited Russia since 2000.

When in November 2006 Litvinenko was taken to the hospital after having tea with the two Russians, I rushed to London only to see him die a torturous radioactive death. Later, together with his widow, Marina, I wrote a book titled “Death of a Dissident: The Poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko and the Return of the KGB.” For nearly 10 years I have been helping Marina Litvinenko fight a legal battle to get a full inquiry into her husband’s death. Finally, in 2016, a British judge conducting a public inquiry found that two Russian agents, Andrey Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun, poisoned Litvinenko, probably on the personal orders of Putin. (Both have denied involvement, with Lugovoy calling the accusations absurd.) And we learned the likely motive: While working for Spanish law enforcement, Litvinenko uncovered close links between Putin’s inner circle and the Russian mob in Europe.

The 2016 London inquiry seemed like long-sought closure to both Marina Litvinenko and me. But the Litvinenko saga resumed after the attack in Salisbury. Both Russian channels are widely viewed in the United States, which prompted me to file a libel suit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. I am grateful to more than 100 people who are helping with the costs through my crowdfunding page. Without such help, I would have little hope of protecting myself.

U.S. law gives strong protections to the media against libel claims. To win the case I have to prove, among other things, “actual malice” — that the broadcasters either knew they were lying when they broadcast the lies, or acted with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of their reports. To that end, I will argue that the defendants deliberately discounted the British finding that Litvinenko was killed by someone else.

This is not an isolated case. Television is extensively and effectively used by the Kremlin to sow chaos and undermine American democracy — just watch RT’s English-language programs for a couple of days. Recently, Marina Litvinenko and I went to Washington trying to persuade the U.S. lawmakers to put the two networks, and their executives, on the list of economic sanctions under the Defending American Security From Kremlin Aggression Act of 2018, which is pending in Congress. Why are other sectors of Russian economy are being sanctioned but not the media?

We’ve been told that it is hard to litigate against the media, because they are protected by the First Amendment. In 1964, the Supreme Court in Sullivan provided legal confirmation to public officials that they must prove actual malice or reckless disregard of the truth by a media organization in a libel claim.

The same legal doctrine should be applied to protecting the United States from malicious propaganda and disinformation from Russia. It seems astonishing that an individual U.S. citizen facing informational attacks by a hostile foreign power should be left without any defense under the law. This reflects an outdated mind-set that is completely ill-equipped to deal with the growing use of information as a weapon, both against individuals, groups and nations. It is long past time for our country to begin adapting to these new threats.