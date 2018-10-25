

President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, Wis., on Wednesday. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Harry Truman famously adorned his desk in the Oval Office with a sign: “The buck stops here.” It was a play on the expression “to pass the buck,” which means passing responsibility to someone else.

Back then we expected our national leaders to take responsibility for the decisions they made, whether the consequences were good or bad for them politically. Now we have a president who doesn’t even pretend to do the same.

President Trump will never assume personal responsibility for anything negative that happens as a result of his actions — even though he’s the most powerful person in the country. His notion of accountability is entirely selective.

Trump has repeatedly stirred up anger against the media, but on Thursday morning he blamed the media for a bomb that was sent to the media. “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News,” he tweeted this morning, just one day after CNN employees in New York had to vacate their office because of a pipe bomb found in their mailroom. “It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

This is the same president who has called the news media the “enemy of the people” and who recently praised a Republican congressman who pleaded guilty to charges of physically attacking a journalist.

In a rally on Wednesday, after the first pipe-bomb incidents became public, Trump blamed unspecified partisans for “treating political opponents as being morally defective … The language of moral condemnation and destructive, routine — these are arguments and disagreements that have to stop.” Needless to say, the president himself is one of the most frequent users of exactly the kind of rhetoric he claims to reject. But he refused to acknowledge — even implicitly — his own part in fomenting destructive emotions.

Assuming responsibility means that you accept the consequences of your own actions, both positive and negative. For Trump, only one side of the equation matters.

When the stock market was rising, he was happy to take credit. As soon as the stock market fell, he immediately began blaming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell — the person he nominated for the job.

What if Republicans lose in the midterm elections? “Trump said Tuesday that he won’t accept the blame if Republicans lose the House in November, arguing that he is ‘helping’ Republican candidates in the midterms,” noted a recent report, which went on to draw a contrast with Barack Obama, who assumed personal responsibility for the Democrats’ defeat in 2010. If the Republicans do well, Trump will claim credit; if they don’t, it’s their own fault.

And who’s responsible for the Mueller investigation? Attorney General Jeff Sessions, of course. Or the “Deep State.” Or “the witch hunt.” Or the Democrats. Or his own son-in-law. Anyone but Trump himself, who on the campaign trail openly asked the Russians for help in digging up Hillary Clinton’s emails.

When Trump was criticized for sucking up to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit (and disparaging the findings of his own intelligence community), he dodged by attacking NATO, which he once again accused of exploiting U.S. taxpayers.

A few days before, a NATO diplomat had correctly attributed Trump’s attacks on the alliance to “his strategy of blaming others,” noting that the president was “under attack himself for the way he treats Putin and the way he may treat Putin in Helsinki.”

When Trump was forced to cancel his ill-founded plans for a military parade through the center of the capital, he blamed the city itself — which had far less to do with the high costs of the event than the visibly reluctant Pentagon.

When he was attacked for his administration’s incompetent response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico, he blamed the Democrats.

When he was unable to get a health-care bill passed in Congress, he blamed a Republican senator who he claimed was in the hospital. (That, as so often happens with Trump’s statements, proved to be inaccurate.)

Trump believes in evading responsibility. His personal moral philosophy is summed up by this maxim: “Never apologize.”

There was a time when Republicans prided themselves on being the party of “personal responsibility.” It’s true that this sometimes translated into glib condemnation of the so-called losers of society: the drug addict, the welfare recipient, the unwed parent. The weak, the sick and the elderly sometimes need the help of others.

Yet Truman’s statement of principle — “the buck stops here” — sets a high and admirable standard. If we apply the ethics of personal responsibility to anyone, it should be to those with the greatest wealth and power. Accountability is the essence of democracy: Leaders whose power comes from the ballot box should be responsible to the people — and not only the ones who voted for them.

Just not in the United States in 2018.