MGM National Harbor has quickly joined the ranks of the D.C. region’s most popular Uber and Lyft destinations in 2017, a year after the bustling, $1.4 billion casino opened its doors in Prince George’s County.

After opening last December, the suburban Washington resort quickly became Maryland’s most profitable casino, with 6 million visitors in its first year.

The casino was joined by a smorgasbord of event venues, museums, restaurants — and one center of learning — that made up the region’s top ride-hail hubs for the year. According to Uber, the most popular time to hail a ride was around 11 p.m. on Saturdays — perhaps explaining the weekend traffic so familiar to bar- and restaurant-goers on the U Street corridor. Oct. 28, the Saturday before Halloween, was the company’s busiest day nationwide.

And here, in no particular order, were the ride-hailing giant’s top destinations in the D.C. region for 2017:

• Georgetown University.

• MGM National Harbor.

• Nationals Park.

• Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

• Lincoln Memorial.

• The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

• National Air and Space Museum.

• Capital One Arena.

• Founding Farmers.

• Washington Marriott Wardman Park.

(Note: The list, provided by Uber, excludes airports and transit hubs, which are probably among the company’s busiest destinations.)

The inclusion of MGM is notable, for one, because it’s the only venue on the list that is outside D.C. limits. After initial pushback, the casino allowed transit access — the NH1 and NH2 buses linking it to Southern Avenue station in Prince George’s County and Huntington station in Alexandria, respectively. But concerns about National Harbor’s transit accessibility persist.

Georgetown University stands out as the only educational institution on the list, probably in part because it lacks the Metro access of other large universities, such as American University, Catholic University, the University of the District of Columbia and George Washington University.

And, unsurprisingly, Uber’s list mirrors much of what Lyft found in its annual ‘Lyftie’ Awards — which crowned the District’s top destinations for Lyft riders earlier this month.

In Lyft’s rankings, Busboys and Poets at Fifth and K streets overtook Founding Farmers as the District’s most-visited restaurant this year.

Meanwhile, Nellie’s Sports Bar on U Street was the most popular bar, and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center was the busiest event venue.

Georgetown was the most visited university, and Nats Park and MGM National Harbor were among the most popular drop-off spots, with the casino rounding out the list as one of the region’s “trending” destinations.