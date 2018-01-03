

Icicles hang from a “Welcome to Hilliard” sign in Hilliard, Fla., on Wednesday, as a storm scattered a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain on the normally balmy state. (Bob Self/ Florida Times-Union/AP)

With the harshest part of a massive storm expected to wallop portions of the East Coast on Thursday, airlines have canceled more than 2,100 flights — and more cancellations and delays could come depending on how the storm plays out.

American Airlines has canceled all shuttle flights between Reagan National Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Thursday. A spokesman for the airline said it will also halt flights out of Boston’s Logan International Airport on Thursday. Flights, however, could resume Thursday evening depending on conditions. According to the online flight tracking website flightaware.com, JetBlue has canceled nearly one-third of its flights scheduled for Thursday.

Airline officials are offering to waive change fees for passengers on affected flights.

The airports most affected include Logan International, where more than 340 flights — nearly three-quarters of the flights scheduled to depart on Thursday — have been grounded, and LaGuardia, where roughly 60 percent — 247 — have been canceled, according to the most recent data from FlightAware.

Thursday’s storm, which has already dropped snow in parts of Georgia and Florida, is expected to be a monster as it approaches the eastern part of the country. Governors in Georgia and North Carolina have declared states of emergency.

Forecasters say the storm will, in some ways, resemble a winter hurricane. In preparation, blizzard warnings have been issued from the Virginia Tidewater region to eastern Massachusetts and Maine and could be extended to other regions along the Eastern Seaboard. Forecasters have labeled the storm a “bomb cyclone” because its pressure is expected to fall quickly — an indicator of explosive strengthening.

The D.C. region, however, is expected to dodge the worst of the storm, though it may get some snowfall. With temperatures dropping, officials warn that schools may close or open late and commutes could slow to a crawl.