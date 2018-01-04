A "bomb cyclone" moving up the East Coast dumped some snow in Temple Hills, Md. on Jan. 4. (WUSA9)

Commuters in the D.C. region were advised to allow extra time and slow down Thursday morning as area roads were slick — and treacherous in spots — from snowfall as part of a major winter storm lashing the Eastern Seaboard.

Transportation departments around the area said they had crews out overnight and throughout the morning treating snow-covered roads but warned that drivers should stay off the roads.

Maryland’s transportation secretary, Pete K. Rahn, said in a statement: “If we’re telling you it’s bad, please stay home and give us time to clear the roads, the rails and the runways.”

If you’re driving this morning, pls use extra caution on ramps, bridges, overpasses, and turn lanes. Be prepared for the wind gusts as well. Headlights on and reduce your speeds! pic.twitter.com/hRu3V5f3H3 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 4, 2018

There were no major crashes in the early-morning commute. The major interstates were mostly snow-free in the D.C. region. But some drivers reported slick conditions on parts of Interstates 395 and 95, and throughout the area secondary and neighborhood roads were still snow-covered.

Metrorail is running normally, but its bus system is having some delays on routes.

Snowfall was heavier toward the coast. On Route 50 west in Queen Anne’s County, a tractor trailer went off the road as it headed toward the Bay Bridge. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

18-wheeler off Rte 50 westbound heading toward the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne's county. Traffic moving slowly past. It's the #blizzard2018 @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/AayhoJsorZ — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) January 4, 2018

Amtrak canceled service between Washington and Newport News/Norfolk early Thursday and warned of other delays between New York and Boston as the storm hits the East Coast. Commuter rail services MARC and VRE also reported some delays.

The federal government is on a two-hour delay, so there will be a delayed rush hour, officials said. School districts throughout the area, including in the District and Montgomery and Fairfax counties, were closed — with many of them changing from a two-hour delay to closing early Thursday.

#SlowDown this morning. Snow covered surfaces are slick. Get where you're going safely today. pic.twitter.com/jlNqgHLJth — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) January 4, 2018

[D.C.-area forecast: Snow to exit, strong winds sweep in — and Arctic cold returns with a vengeance]

Maryland transportation authorities also warned drivers that since the snow is expected to continue to fall through midmorning, they should be aware that snowplows and trucks will be out in the morning rush hour, sitting in the same traffic as commuters.

In the District, Chris Shorter, the director of the Department of Public Works, said crews put down a treatment on the roads Wednesday night and have been out since 1 a.m. Thursday plowing roads. But he warned that “it may look as though a road has not been treated” because snow continues to fall. He said it is important for crews to continue to “fight the storm” as the snow continues.

In the early morning, some commuters reported messy conditions on some area roads. The hashtag #BombCyclone, which is what forecasters have dubbed the storm, took off on social media.

It might be light but the driving on 270 is the stuff of nightmares. #BombCyclone — LKWilcox (@Dolcissima) January 4, 2018

Creeping along at 10mph on Rt 5 in Brandywine. Lots of slush! pic.twitter.com/wK38xXKeFe — Megan McGrath (@MeganMcGrath4) January 4, 2018

In the air, flights along the East Coast are canceled and delayed, and Amtrak said it is also running on modified schedules in the Northeast region. Travelers should check before they leave. Several area courthouses and government offices throughout the region were on delayed openings or closed.

Drivers are reminded to also be watchful for people on bicycles who may be riding in the road if bike lanes aren’t cleared. Pedestrians should also take care in walking on snow-covered and icy sidewalks, officials said.

The snowfall started in some areas in the D.C. region around 10 p.m. Wednesday. There were some bands of snow that were moderate at times in the early-morning hours.

The amount of snow that fell varied greatly throughout the region.

According to the National Weather Service, at 7 a.m., 2.8 inches of snow fell in Waldorf and half-an-inch fell in the Norbeck area of Montgomery County. At Reagan National Airport, 0.8 inches had fallen and 0.6 inches had fallen in Herndon.

[Winter weather brings school closures, delays Thursday in the D.C. area]

The snow is part of a “bomb cyclone” blast that is hitting the East Coast. And an extreme cold spell is expected to follow. Officials have issued blizzard warnings for the Virginia Tidewater region and up the coast to eastern Maine. Ocean City, Virginia Beach, Atlantic City, eastern Long Island, Boston and Portland are all under blizzard warnings.

Some Southern states, including Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, declared states of emergency. Early Thursday, the beach at Ocean City, was covered in snow, and forecasters expected possibly eight inches could fall there.