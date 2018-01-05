It is super cold outside with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees in Dupont Circle, but there are no major traffic delays in the early morning hours.

In case you can’t see it clearly, it reads 11 degrees ❄️❄️❄️@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/zlmI79N4kQ — Molette Green (@MoletteGreen) January 5, 2018

Transportation officials and police departments warned commuters to use caution, however, as roads and sidewalks may still have icy patches after the snow that hit the area.

Much of the area is under a wind-chill advisory as extremely cold temperatures are expected to hit the D.C. region Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures could dip as low as -15 degrees with the wind chill.

Temperatures are dropping, icy conditions may exist on the roads, bridges, & Ramps. Motorists, please proceed with caution pic.twitter.com/s3tgyIXqmE — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 4, 2018

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for Montgomery County thru noon TODAY Friday, Jan 5. High winds & below freezing temps are expected w/ windchill ranges from -5 to -15° @ReadyMontgomery https://t.co/5UR1Ci2Lm8 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 5, 2018

Metro’s rail system is running “on/near schedule,” according to a Twitter message. The transit agency said customers should be careful on platforms and escalators as they may be slippery.

Metrorail is operating on/near schedule. Customers are reminded to use caution while traveling through the Metrorail system as platforms and escalators can be very slippery. Crews continue working to keep platforms and walkways clear. #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 4, 2018

On Metro’s bus system, there were a few problems due to icy roads and a water main break.

D14: Due to icy road conditions, buses will bypass Remington Place Apts at Brinkley Rd & Glen Rock Av. Board buses on Brinkley Rd. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 5, 2018

16J, 16L, 25B, 28A, 28G: Due to a water main break at Leesburg Pk & Carlin Springs Rd, buses may experience delays in both directions. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 5, 2018

Amtrak’s train service along the East Coast is running on a modified scheduled after the snowstorm. The train service between D.C. and Norfolk is canceled.

UPDATE: Due to impacts from the major winter storm affecting the Eastern Seaboard, we will continue to operate modified service in the Northeast, MId-Atlantic, and Southern regions. More information can be found here: https://t.co/tfthPNGHsa pic.twitter.com/KgqP2Lo7Ta — Amtrak (@Amtrak) January 5, 2018

Commuter trains — VRE and MARC — had no major delays.

Travelers were still facing major delays at airports. According to FlightAware.com, more than 5,000 flights across the country were delayed or canceled. Of the three airports in the D.C. region, there were 40 flights that were delayed or canceled.

One messy — and frozen — problem is in the District on Rock Creek Parkway near the Kennedy Center: a water main break has caused part of it to close and turn it into a sheet of ice. The area is a busy intersection to Interstate 66.