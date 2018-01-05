It is super cold outside with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees in Dupont Circle, but there are no major traffic delays in the early morning hours.

Transportation officials and police departments warned commuters to use caution, however, as roads and sidewalks may still have icy patches after the snow that hit the area.

Much of the area is under a wind-chill advisory as extremely cold temperatures are expected to hit the D.C. region Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures could dip as low as -15 degrees with the wind chill.

Metro’s rail system is running “on/near schedule,” according to a Twitter message. The transit agency said customers should be careful on platforms and escalators as they may be slippery.

On Metro’s bus system, there were a few problems due to icy roads and a water main break.

Amtrak’s train service along the East Coast is running on a modified scheduled after the snowstorm. The train service between D.C. and Norfolk is canceled.

Commuter trains — VRE and MARC — had no major delays.

Travelers were still facing major delays at airports. According to FlightAware.com, more than 5,000 flights across the country were delayed or canceled. Of the three airports in the D.C. region, there were 40 flights that were delayed or canceled.

One messy — and frozen — problem is in the District on Rock Creek Parkway near the Kennedy Center: a water main break has caused part of it to close and turn it into a sheet of ice. The area is a busy intersection to Interstate 66.