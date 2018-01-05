Part of Rock Creek Parkway in the District is closed Friday morning due to a water main break.

With the northbound side of Rock Creek Parkway blocked — at Virginia Avenue near the Kennedy Center — drivers have no access to Interstate 66 west from I Street. There also is no access to Rock Creek Parkway from the Whitehurst Freeway.

The repairs are expected to take up to 12 hours. Drivers should find alternative routes.

Water main breaks have been reported throughout the region with the extreme cold temperatures that have hit the area over the last week.