Part of Rock Creek Parkway in the District is closed Friday morning due to a water main break.

With the northbound side of Rock Creek Parkway blocked — at Virginia Avenue near the Kennedy Center — drivers have no access to Interstate 66 west from I Street. There also is no access to Rock Creek Parkway from the Whitehurst Freeway.

Water main break + subzero wind chills = instant ice rink. @dcwater says 10-12 hrs for repair on this one at 27th Ave NW. pic.twitter.com/9TITUfGAnT — Melanie Alnwick (@fox5melanie) January 5, 2018

The repairs are expected to take up to 12 hours. Drivers should find alternative routes.

An icy mess at 27th and VA Ave is limiting access to the Rock Creek Pkwy, 66 west and cars coming off the Whitehurst Freeway. pic.twitter.com/zdrCkLlNLj — Megan McGrath (@MeganMcGrath4) January 5, 2018

Water main breaks have been reported throughout the region with the extreme cold temperatures that have hit the area over the last week.