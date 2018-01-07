Cars drive on Beach Drive on Aug. 3, 2016. Beach Drive, a local commuter route is undergoing repair and is expected to travel. (Christian K. Lee/The Washington Post)

Another consequence of the extreme cold: the delayed reopening of a busy stretch of Beach Drive NW in the District.

The National Park Service said due to the extended cold weather the reopening that was slated to take place Monday has been postponed.

The portion of road in question, between Tilden Street and Broad Branch Road/Blagden Avenue in Northwest D.C., is now expected to open by Jan. 15, NPS spokeswoman Jenny Anzelmo-Sarles said.

“Construction crews need warmer temperatures to finish pouring the concrete,” Anzelmo-Sarles said. “Concrete requires reasonably warm weather to pour and to cure.”

This is the second segment of a four part makeover of Beach Drive, the busy commuter thoroughfare that runs through Rock Creek Park in Northwest Washington. The 6 1 /2-mile road is undergoing a three-year rehabilitation. It has been a painful process for drivers.

“When this section of Beach Drive reopens, drivers will once again have access to and from the East side of Rock Creek Park and 16th Street via Blagden Avenue,” Anzelmo-Sarles said. “The overall project remains on schedule for completion in fall 2019.

The first segment of the project started in the fall of 2016 on Beach Drive between Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway and Tilden Street NW. It took about year to complete, a few months more than anticipated.

The second closure, from Tilden Street to Joyce Road, began Aug. 28. That work was split into two segments. The first, between Tilden Street and Broad Branch Road/Blagden Avenue, was expected to take three to six months.

Work between Broad Branch and Joyce roads is expected to continue for an additional six months. Then construction will move to the final section, between Joyce Road and the Maryland border. The entire project is expected to be completed by fall 2019.

NPS officials said when the portion of road opens this month, it will provide a smooth ride for drivers. The road was completely rebuilt, new trees were planted, and the storm drainage system improved. Repairs were made to the stone masonry under Blagden Bridge, a new railing was placed along the sidewalk, and a new crosswalk at the intersection of Blagden Avenue and Beach Drive.

The $32.9 million project is the first complete reconstruction of Beach Drive in 25 years. It promises to deliver a new roadway after decades of deterioration, years of complaints about gaps and cracks in the road, and a trail that has become rough, root-laden and uneven.