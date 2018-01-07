Utility crews continue to repair dozens of broken water mains on Sunday, including at least two that burst overnight, causing traffic disruption in the Maryland suburbs.

Drivers should expect delays along part of Route 1 in College Park and along University Boulevard in Kensington.

Lanes are closed at both sites, said Luis Maya, a spokesman with the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

[Wintry consequence: Watermains break all over the area]

In College Park, crews are working to fix a pipe that broke just after midnight. They are expected to complete the repair by mid-afternoon, Maya said.

The Maryland State Highway Administration tweeted earlier Sunday that a 48-inch water main broke on Route 1. But utility officials said it’s a 12-inch pipe.

ALERT – Prince George's County – 48 inch water main break closing US 1 at Cherry Hill Rd. #mdotnews #mdtraffic cg — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) January 7, 2018

All northbound lanes of Route 1 near the Beltway had been closed early Sunday, but crews are now working on just one northbound lane. Traffic on Cherry Hill Road is also affected, officials said.

In Kensington, a main broke overnight between St. Paul and Hobson streets. Crews are working on the two middle lanes, the WSSC spokesman said.

Drivers are advised to find an alternative route.

Traffic Alert: 2 WB middle lanes of University Blvd btwn Hobson and St Paul St. in Kensington are closed for water main repairs. Please drive safely. #MDTraffic @MDSHA — WSSC Water News (@WSSCWaterNews) January 7, 2018

Maya said crews have fixed about 200 breaks in the past week, one of the busiest in the past year. The extreme cold causes pipes to crack and break. And this can be disruptive, not only for road users. In some areas, the water turns to ice on the streets. Repairs close down parts of roadways. And residents are sometimes forced to do without water.

The utility said Sunday that it was working to repair nearly 80 water main breaks in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. About 30 of the breaks were being repaired, while the others were waiting for the next available crew.