Traffic was slow on the Beltway near the George Washington Parkway interchange about 2:20 p.m. Monday in this traffic camera image. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

Transportation departments in the Washington region are preparing for Monday evening’s sleet and freezing rain by treating roadways.

Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, said that because the wintry mix is going to hit around rush hour and because of already-cold pavement and temperatures, it will be dangerous.

“If something appears wet, get your foot off the gas and go slower,” he said.

[Sleet and freezing rain are making road conditions hazardous in north D.C. suburbs]

By early afternoon, northbound Interstate 270 and westbound Interstate 66 were experiencing slow traffic for the middle of the day, according to transportation experts. In the District, the snow command center is operational.

The DC Snow Team has started treating the roads and our Snow Command Center is fully staffed! We are live. https://t.co/IaKpfbaOV8 — DC DPW (@DCDPW) January 8, 2018

In Virginia, crews are ready to treat roads. Drivers are reminded to be extra careful as trucks and plows will probably be out treating roads as many commuters are also trying to get home.

Officials are warning that people should leave work and get to where they’re going early, if possible.

Crews have been loading & deploying since early this AM. Keep in mind that trucks will be treating with salt & sand when precip starts— even if that’s during rush hour. Trucks are big, heavy & slow. Pls factor extra time if you’ll be out during. https://t.co/2gX5CDGM8i pic.twitter.com/3A7OKAxiba — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) January 8, 2018

Throughout the region, some bus routes may be modified or canceled for the afternoon and evening. Commuters should check ahead of time.

By noon, snow had been reported in Frederick County, Md.

Starting to snow heavily in northern Frederick County, making side roads slippery. Keep an eye on weather reports and @MDSHA @MDSP advisories. Thanks for sharing, Cpl. Warden! pic.twitter.com/ez08j9Z2Yc — Maryland NRP (@MDNRPolice) January 8, 2018

Drivers are reminded to allow extra time and use caution.

At the region’s three main airports, officials are reminding travelers to check with their airlines before heading out.

Good morning, we are preparing for potential freezing rain or ice that could affect travel this afternoon and evening. Please monitor flight schedules closely with your airline. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 8, 2018