Updated at 7:55 a.m.

Normal service is back on several Metro rail lines after earlier delays.

On the Red Line, there was a problem with power at the Glenmont station and a medical emergency at the Twinbrook station.

On the Blue and Silver lines there was a power problem at the Morgan Boulevard station.

On the Orange Line, there was a train problem at the Eastern Market station.

Original post at 6:40 a.m.

Riders on three Metro rail lines should expect delays Monday morning because of separate power problems. And there is trouble on the Orange Line because of a broken down train.

One problem is on the Red Line, where there’s a power malfunction at the Glenmont station.

Red Line: Delays possible in both directions due to a power problem at Glenmont. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 8, 2018

The other problem is impacting the Blue and Silver lines, where a power problem at Morgan Boulevard is causing delays in both directions.

Blue/Silver Line: Expect delays in both directions due to a power problem at Morgan Boulevard. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 8, 2018

There are delays on the Orange Line in the direction of the Vienna stop. There was a problem with a broken down train at the Eastern Market stop.

Orange Line: Expect residual delays to Vienna due to an earlier train malfunction at Eastern Market. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 8, 2018

It is not clear how long the delays will last.