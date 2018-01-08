Updated at 8 a.m.

Two incidents have caused traffic delays in Monday morning’s commute on the Beltway.

One crash on the Beltway’s outer loop near River Road in Maryland has caused delays of up to 11 miles, as several lanes have been closed off and on throughout the morning.

And on the Beltway’s inner loop near New Hampshire Avenue, the earlier crash that involved several vehicles has cleared and lanes have reopened. But delays remain.

Original post at 6:30 a.m.

Part of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Maryland is shut down Monday morning because of a crash involving several vehicles.

The crash has part of the Beltway’s inner loop shut down at New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard. It is not known how long the roadway will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area. The delays are said to be roughly four miles.

Officials said five people were injured in the crash although the extent of their injuries is not known. Vehicles that were involved in the crash are on both sides of the highway.