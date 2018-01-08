Updated at 8 a.m.

Two incidents have caused traffic delays in Monday morning’s commute on the Beltway.

One crash on the Beltway’s outer loop near River Road in Maryland has caused delays of up to 11 miles, as several lanes have been closed off and on throughout the morning.

Traffic accident on Outer Loop I-495 prior to Exit 39, River Rd, (MD -190) blocks three right lanes. Expect significant delays. Seek alternate route. #mdtx — MC Emergency Mgmt (@ReadyMontgomery) January 8, 2018

And on the Beltway’s inner loop near New Hampshire Avenue, the earlier crash that involved several vehicles has cleared and lanes have reopened. But delays remain.

FINAL: Multi-Veh Crash w/Inj. I-495 EB (IL) past MD-193. PG Co MD. Incident clear and all travel lanes are reopened. Delays remain. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 8, 2018

Original post at 6:30 a.m.

Part of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop in Maryland is shut down Monday morning because of a crash involving several vehicles.

The crash has part of the Beltway’s inner loop shut down at New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard. It is not known how long the roadway will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area. The delays are said to be roughly four miles.

Officials said five people were injured in the crash although the extent of their injuries is not known. Vehicles that were involved in the crash are on both sides of the highway.

Update – IL I495 near Northwest Branch Bridge (Midway between University Boulevard & New Hampshire Ave) vehicles on both sides, EMS evaluating 5 injuries, some lanes blocked https://t.co/kqEibTSLbi — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 8, 2018