Part of East-West Highway in the Takoma Park area of Maryland was closed Monday due to a water main break.

It is not clear how long the road’s eastbound lanes between Red Top Road and New Hampshire Avenue will be closed.

Slow down as you see crews working on water main breaks (& there are many to fix)! These pics are from East-West Highway b/t Red Top Rd & New Hampshire Ave, reported last night pic.twitter.com/F166RaVoD2 — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) January 8, 2018

There have been problems throughout the area during the winter due to broken water mains.