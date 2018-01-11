

At Farragut North Metro station, a Red Line disruption results in significant crowding and delays. (Luz Lazo/The Washington Post)

A Metro board committee Thursday advanced General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s proposal to reimburse rush-hour rail and bus riders who encounter extended delays.

The “Rush Hour Promise” would credit the full fare to riders with registered SmarTrip cards who endure delays of 15 minutes or more during peak hours. Rail riders would automatically receive the credit, while bus riders would have to fill out an online form to get their reimbursement.

Metro says customers who experience delays of 30 minutes or more are significantly more likely to abandon the system or ride less frequently. They say the program, which could be launched as early as Jan. 26, is an expression of their confidence in the reliability of the system and will provide a measure of accountability for management.

“We want to show our customers that we’re accountable for delivering reliable service,” said Lynn Bowersox, assistant general manager for customer service.

While commending the aim of the proposal, board members expressed a range of concerns at the a meeting of the Safety and Service Delivery committee, including the potential for fraud, the financial impact, and the differing mechanisms for providing refunds to rail and bus riders.

Board member Keturah D. Harley asked why bus riders would have to fill out an online form to receive their refunds, while rail riders would be reimbursed automatically. Bowersox said it was a technology quirk: rail riders tap in and tap out of the system, making it easy to identify the length of their trip and whether it was subject to delays. Bus riders only tap their cards upon boarding.

Bowersox said bus riders would be able to fill out the online refund requests on their smartphones. Metro would cross-check the claims to determine if they’re consistent with bus disruptions — from mechanical failures to late dispatches.

Board member Christian Dorsey criticized Metro for proposing an initiative that could cost the agency $2 million to $3.5 million without subjecting it to scrutiny from the board’s finance committee. Wiedefeld said the staff estimates were based on the agency’s data and argued the program costs could be covered by Metro’s existing budget.

And board member Tom Bulger said he was worried about riders trying to game the system.

“I’m concerned with fraud and abuse,” he said, asking how Metro will prevent customers from abusing the system to gain refunds — by, say, camping out in a station for an extra 15 minutes.

Bowersox said Metro will seek to impose a monthly cap on how many refunds customers can receive.

She said the agency’s MyTripTime program allows Metro to monitor customers’ path of travel.

“The data protects you from the false claims that might come in,” she said.

If the program is approved at the board’s Jan. 25 meeting, the program would launch Jan. 26, staff said, and last through the calendar year. After that, the program would be evaluated for renewal.