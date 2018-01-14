

A car hit a center divider, went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a small office building in Santa Ana, Calif., on Sunday. (Orange County Fire Authority)

The phrase “crashing into a building” took on a new meaning Sunday when a car in Southern California hit a center divider, went airborne and plowed into the second floor of a dentist’s office.

Images taken by the local fire department show the white sedan partially wedged into the building, its rear exposed as it tilts to one side.

Capt. Stephen Horner, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority, said officials received a call about a crash in Santa Ana, Calif., at about 5:30 a.m. The car was traveling at a high speed when it hit the concrete median. Horner said the driver was not driving parallel to the divider; instead it was coming from a side street and slammed into the median, much like a T-bone crash.

Surveillance video shows the impact sending the car into the air and into the small office building, just before a bus drove by. Horner said a small fire was immediately extinguished.

Unbelievable new surveillance video shows a car hitting a median and launching into the second story of a Santa Ana dentist office. Driver and passenger transported with minor injuries. @NBCLA @ChristineNBCLA pic.twitter.com/Yw4poZXUNR — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) January 15, 2018

Two people were in the car. One managed to get out, while the other was trapped inside for more than an hour as authorities used heavy equipment to stabilize the vehicle, Horner said. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Horner said he does not have any more information on the occupants, but Santa Ana police said the driver acknowledged having used narcotics.

Fire officials used a crane to pull the vehicle out of the building, Horner said. The building’s second floor, which is a storage space for files, suffered minor damage, he said.

