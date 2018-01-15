

A Metro train derailed with 63 people on board Monday morning outside Farragut North. Authorities said there were no injuries. (Alan Devlin)

Metro officials are investigating what caused a Red Line train carrying 63 people to derail early Monday — an incident that is already raising questions about the millions invested in the year-long SafeTrack maintenance program that was meant to improve safety and reliability of the system.

One passenger was evaluated for shortness of breath, but there were no serious injuries reported in the derailment that happened just after 6:30 a.m. as the train left the Farragut North station, authorities said.

Metro spokesman Dan Stessel could not say which or how many of the train’s eight cars derailed, but he said the train was a 7000-series, the newest in the agency’s fleet. He added that while the investigation is continuing officials are focused on the tracks.

“The investigation is focused on track-related causes,” Stessel said. “All indications are that this is gonna be a track related incident.”

Red Line service is running but trains are single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North and riders should expect delays. Stessel said the incident will likely affect Tuesday morning’s commute since trains will continue to single-track through the area where the derailment occurred. More specifics are expected at a news conference later Monday afternoon.



Firefighters aboard a Metro train after it derailed with 63 people aboard Monday morning outside Farragut North. (Alan Devlin)

Stessel said the 63 people on the train included 61 passengers, a Metro Police office and the train operator. The number was small for a Monday commute, because the government and many companies are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation; the National Transportation Safety Board is monitoring the situation, but has not sent anyone to the scene, officials said.

D.C. Fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said the passengers were evacuated through Metro tunnels, walking about 2,000 feet from the derailment site to Metro Center station. Third rail power was shut down, he said.





The incident occurred along one of Metro’s busiest stretches of track downtown, six months after SafeTrack, which targeted the system’s most degraded stretch of tracks. However, the downtown core was not part of the unprecedented maintenance program.

Monday’s derailment was Metro’s first on a passenger line since July 2016, when a train derailed outside East Falls Church station. No serious injuries were reported in that incident, but the station was closed for several days.

Passengers on Monday’s derailed train said it was immediately evident that the train had derailed.

Alan Devlin, a 37-year-old attorney who was headed into the office from his home in Cleveland Park, said shortly after the train left the Farragut North station, there was a loud bang followed by “unusual stuttering” and then a weird lurch. That was followed by smoke and a strong electrical smell.

“There’s a moment where you’re thinking ‘is this about to get worse or better?’” he said.

He said the train’s emergency brakes engaged, and he and other riders held on to keep their balance. Then: “The whole carriage lifts and it yaws left,” he said. “The emergency brakes did their thing… it slowed down but not as quickly as you think.”

When it was over, Devlin said his railcar — the second from the end — was askew and raised six or seven inches off the ground.

Around two minutes later, he said, the operator said: “We’ll be moving along shortly.”

“I remember laughing to myself ‘I don’t think so.’”

Devlin said passengers were led to the front of the train, where they waited for about 90 minutes while crews debated whether to evacuate them onto a second train or lead them through the tunnels to Metro Center. Finally, authorities herded them through the tunnels to the platform, about 2,000 feet away. They were given glow sticks to guide their way.

“Like an underground nightclub,” Devlin said.

Radio communications from Broadcastify indicate that Monday’s incident was first investigated as a smoke event and that Metro’s control center had difficulty reaching the train operator.

The first transmissions began shortly before 6:40 a.m. with the report of smoke between Farragut North and Metro Center.

“Smoke observed coming from train 106 at Farragut North,” a dispatcher said.

Metro’s rail operations control center was then asked to investigate the report.

“I got as far as the smoke, all I see is smoke in the tunnels,” an employee is heard saying. “It’s no visibility.”

The ventilation fans were turned on, but it appeared radio transmission problems — a problem during the 2015 fatal smoke incident at L’Enfant Plaza — prevented further communication with the train. A dispatcher repeatedly asked for updates from the train operator.

“106 can we get an update, location, good radio communication? Over.”

“Train 106 track 1, can we get an update? . . . Get you to a location where we can get a better radio communication?”

Then, an update from outside the train: “Officer was on the train, he said it seems like a derailment — he said just all of a sudden smoke came out of nowhere, he thinks it derailed but I’m not too for sure,” an employee said.

Finally, a man who may have been the Metro Transit Police officer aboard the train contacted central control.

“It seems like we probably derailed leaving Farragut North station,” he said. “We are obviously stuck in the tunnel, there’s no radio transmission on my radio or phone reception so what do you need from us and what’s the plan?”

Buchanan, the D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman, confirmed that the initial call was for smoke — but whether it was a cloud of dust kicked up from the train or whether there was an equipment or infrastructure issue, he did not know. He said the train’s rear cars appeared to have come off the tracks, but he could not say how many.

The fire department cleared the scene about 9 a.m.

Shuttle buses were providing bridge service between the affected stations, and customers were encouraged to use Metrobus. It’s unclear what the impact will be on afternoon service or on Tuesday’s commute.

Stessel said the train operator is cooperating with investigators and will be subject to standard post-incident alcohol and drug screenings. He could not say how much experience the operator had, only that it was a male operator.

He said officials will probably examine three areas as part of their investigation: human factors, including how the train was operated; track and infrastructure issues, including the condition of the track and whether temperature fluctuations were a factor; and rail car-related factors.

“At this point, we are looking at all three of these buckets,” Stessel said.

The derailment, on a quiet holiday weekday, comes as Metro has touted a bolstered safety and reliability record in the wake the year-long SafeTrack program and an initiative known as “Back2Good,” aimed at winning back riders.

Though there were no serious injuries Monday, the incident could further complicate Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld’s efforts to secure $15.5 billion — including $500 million in permanent annual funding — to ensure the system’s safety and reliability.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans, who was briefed by Wiedefeld on Monday morning, was shocked by the news.

“It’s like, God, didn’t we do all of the fixing, the bad areas, SafeTrack?” he said, he said. “All that stuff was intended to prevent stuff like this from happening.”

The holiday also posed a logistical challenge because the Metro personnel needed were scattered around the region, and some were out of town, Evans said.

“It is puzzling to me,” he said. “My first reaction was, ‘What?’ You know. How did we have a derailment? How do we have derailments? And particularly the Red Line in the city is something we’ve done a lot of work on.”

The derailment also drew the attention of various elected officials. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) tweeted that he was relieved the incident was not more serious.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) also expressed relief that there were no serious injuries.

This latest incident comes three days after third anniversary of the fatal L’Enfant Plaza smoke incident that killed one person and sickened scores of others after a Yellow Line train became stuck in a tunnel.

Metro’s last derailment, in July 2016, was caused by a condition known as “wide gauge” where the tracks spread too far apart to support a train. The NTSB later concluded that Metro knew of hazardous conditions in the area more than a year before the derailment. As a result of that incident, the agency fired a third of its track inspection department last year after a sweeping investigation found a pattern of records falsification among track inspectors.

About a year earlier, a train derailed at Smithsonian Metro station during a busy morning commute. Metro said that the same track defect — wide gauge — had been detected more than a month before along the stretch of track but was not repaired.

Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.