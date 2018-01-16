

Under the HOT lanes plan, commuters who do not meet the carpool requirements for Interstate 66 travel inside the Beltway will have the option of paying tolls. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Some drivers along the Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia paid a $39 toll in Tuesday morning’s rush hour, just as the system was also having a technical glitch of prices not showing up online and on the mobile app.

The problem happened between 8:47 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., according to officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

For part of the morning rush hour on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the tolls along the express lanes of I-66 in Northern Virginia hit $39. (VDOT)

Michelle Holland, a spokeswoman for VDOT, said there was a “maintenance issue” that the vendor — Transcore, which operates the tolling system, had with the system.

The tolls run along a roughly 9 mile stretch of the I-66 lanes inside the Beltway. They run on a dynamic pricing system that changes every six minutes based on demand. Since the lanes debutted on Dec. 4, they have hit some record highs, including $44. They are meant to help alleviate traffic on the highway during peak usage times.

On Tuesday morning, the $39 toll was paid by some drivers who went the entire nine miles, Holland said. It was not immediately known how many drivers paid the toll, as it takes three days for VDOT to process those details. Holland said by the Tuesday afternoon commute the system was back up and operating normally with prices posted on signs, online and on the app with no troubles.

Holland said even with the troubles, the signs on the roadway showing the prices for the tolls were working. The problem, she said, was that the app and online tools were “having an issue” and at one point not showing a price. They read “Data Not Available” at one point.

At one point during the morning rush hour on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the toll pricing system was not working on the app. (VDOT)

“The tolling algorythme was working,” Holland said. “The communications system was offline in conveying that information online but the pricing was on the signs.”

She said Tuesday morning’s rush hour had higher traffic volumes than officials have seen since the tolling started.

Holland said she was not exactly sure why Tuesday had so much congestion but suspected that because it was the day after a long holiday weekend, holiday vacations are over and “most people are back at work and school.”

She said VDOT is working with its contractor to determine what happened and to “make sure we build redundancies so we can prevent this from happening in the future.”