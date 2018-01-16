UPDATE, 10:35 A.M.

At around 10:30 a.m., Metro tweeted that the Red Line is no longer single-tracking after repairs were made following Monday’s derailment.

Red Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions following derailment repairs outside Farragut North. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 16, 2018

UPDATE, 8:49 A.M.:

Metro is warning about crowding at stations on the Red Line as repairs and single-tracking continue after Monday’s derailment. About 7:40 a.m., the agency tweeted that there was “crowding possible” as repairs continue outside Farragut North and the Red Line continues single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North.

Riders took to social media to complain about long delays on freezing platforms and crowded trains.

At work on time by grace alone . Earlier in the AM stuck at Gallery Place Metro waiting for a Shady Grove train. They all seemed to be going towards Glenmont. Oh man. . Good Tuesday nonetheless.

@wmata @FixWMATA #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/OPY0HL0Xkq — Judy O. ;D (@JudyOBab) January 16, 2018

Crowded trains passing Farragut North riders waiting on platform. Frusteration while metro single tracks on red line. 30+min delays pic.twitter.com/htUeqDGj7l — Meagan Fitzgerald (@MeaganNBCDC) January 16, 2018

Packed platforms at a freezing Silver Spring as the Metro again appears to be delayed @unsuckdcmetro pic.twitter.com/O2bexuEqDD — Matthew Salter (@MSalt69) January 16, 2018

Red Line: Trains every 10 min w/ single tracking between Judiciary Sq & Farragut North due to derailment repairs outside Farragut North. Expect delays; crowding possible. 7:40a #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 16, 2018

UPDATE, 6:56 A.M.:

Red line riders be advised – trains will single track each way in pairs, first of two trains will skip Farragut North. Please listen for announcements. #wmata — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 16, 2018

Red Line trains will single-track in pairs, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said, and the first of the two trains will skip Farragut North. Commuters should listen for announcements.

ORIGINAL POST:

Red Line: Trains every 10 min w/ single tracking btwn Judiciary Sq &Farragut N due to derailment repairs outside Farragut N. Expect delays. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) January 16, 2018

The Red Line is single-tracking amid derailment repairs, authorities said Tuesday.

[Metro says a broken rail likely caused Red Line train carrying 63 to derail]

At 5 a.m., WMATA tweeted that Red Line trains would run every 10 minutes with single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North because of repairs after Monday’s derailment outside Farragut North, and commuters should expect delays.