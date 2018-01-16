UPDATE, 10:35 A.M.

At around 10:30 a.m., Metro tweeted that the Red Line is no longer single-tracking after repairs were made following Monday’s derailment.

UPDATE, 8:49 A.M.:

Metro is warning about crowding at stations on the Red Line as repairs and single-tracking continue after Monday’s derailment. About 7:40 a.m., the agency tweeted that there was “crowding possible” as repairs continue outside Farragut North and the Red Line continues single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North.

Riders took to social media to complain about long delays on freezing platforms and crowded trains.

UPDATE, 6:56 A.M.: 

Red Line trains will single-track in pairs, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said, and the first of the two trains will skip Farragut North. Commuters should listen for announcements.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Red Line is single-tracking amid derailment repairs, authorities said Tuesday.

[Metro says a broken rail likely caused Red Line train carrying 63 to derail]

At 5 a.m., WMATA tweeted that Red Line trains would run every 10 minutes with single-tracking between Judiciary Square and Farragut North because of repairs after Monday’s derailment outside Farragut North, and commuters should expect delays.

A Metro train carrying 63 passengers derailed outside Farragut North on Monday morning. (Alan Devlin)