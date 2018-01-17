

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) on Wednesday demanded Metro officials release documents related to Monday’s Red Line derailment, accusing the transit agency of trying to gloss over persistent problems with safety and infrastructure.

In a cutting letter to Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld, Comstock said that in her view, “the system has gotten worse.”

“Another day; another Metro derailment,” the letter began. “Many [riders] come to expect these incidents as routine and a normal risk of their commute.”

Comstock introduced a bill in Congress last month that would provide more long-term funding for Metro in exchange significant governance reforms, including the establishment of a “reform board” and cuts to labor costs. In Wednesday’s letter, Comstock said that Monday’s derailment at Farragut North station, which was preliminary information shows was caused by a cracked rail, is further evidence that dramatic change is necessary.

There were 63 people on board the train; none were injured.

“Incidents like the derailment on the Red Line are another example of the unacceptable condition of [Metro] and the dire need for fundamental reform to not only provide more resources, but also truly address the constant dangerous and unreliable conditions that plague the system and result in repeated problems that we have been assured have already been addressed,” Comstock wrote.

“Strong assurances were made to riders that SafeTrack would avert these types of accidents,” the congresswoman added, “yet we continue to see these situations far too frequently.”

Comstock said she wants Metro to release a number of documents related to the derailment, including records on walking inspections, ultrasonic testing, and geometric measurement testing that took place in the weeks and months leading up to the derailment.

She also requested copies of the forensic analysis and metallurgic testing of the section of cracked rail that is being shipped to outside experts for examination, as well as documents related to the post-derailment assessment of the 7000-series train that was involved.

On Wednesday afternoon, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said the agency would respond to Comstock’s request for documents, though he didn’t specify when.

“We thank the Congresswoman for her leadership on funding for Metro and appreciate her concerns regarding Monday’s derailment,” Stessel said in an email. “We look forward to responding with information as the investigation advances.”

Comstock is also taking issue with Metro’s ongoing advertising campaign for its “Back to Good” program, which is focused on improving the reliability of Metro’s rail cars. The transit agency has received flack from the public — and from members of Congress — aimed at the confident tone and steep price tag of the snazzy video and accompanying advertising package. The agency spent $400,000 for the promotional package — though the video itself cost less than $100,000 to produce, Metro said last year.

The ad aired during the second quarter of the college football national championship game earlier this month.

“Additionally, I would like to request on behalf of the riders that the “Back2Good” advertising campaign be ceased and those resources be redirected to the improvements, which are so desperately needed.”

