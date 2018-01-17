

Updated at 12:35 p.m.

A crash along the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County was causing delays of up to six miles at one point during the morning, officials said.

And in Frederick, 12 people in a van and a truck were taken to area hospitals after the vehicles they were in crashed just before 8 a.m. along U.S. 15 north and Biggs Ford Road. The road was closed for almost two hours before it reopened.

Updated at 7:51 a.m.

Part of South Capitol Street in the District was closed after several vehicles were involved in an earlier crash, according to D.C. Police.

Traffic Advisory Update: At this time Northbound South Capitol St is closed at Malcolm X Ave. All traffic is being detoured onto Malcolm X overpass. Southbound South Capitol St. all lanes open. — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) January 17, 2018

The northbound side of the roadway was closed. The crash happened near South Capitol Street and Malcolm X Avenue in Southeast Washington.

D.C. police officials said the crash was a minor one. Initially, the crash involved two vehicles, and then other vehicles slid into them, police said. A patch of ice is believed to have been a factor in the crash, and crews were waiting on salt trucks to treat the road.

No one was seriously hurt. The road reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

DC Snow Team has been out all night treating roads like this one-Kenyon St NW-ahead of the morning commute. Streets are clear, but can still be slick in spots so please drive carefully. #WinterreadyDC pic.twitter.com/nIPm96Qiuz — DC DPW (@DCDPW) January 17, 2018

UPDATE: Multi-Veh Crash. I-95/495 SB (IL) past US-1. PG Co MD. 1 left lane blocked. 3 right lanes open. Delays appx 6 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) January 17, 2018

Original post at 5:35 a.m.

Commuters in the D.C. region should use caution and allow extra time Wednesday morning as there may be slick roads and sidewalks after a relatively light snowfall overnight, according to transportation experts and police agencies.

Some schools in the region were closed, including in Spotsylvania County. Others, including Prince George’s, Montgomery and Fairfax counties, were on a two-hour delay. The federal government and schools in the District opened on time.

On the region’s roads, there were no reports of major crashes or delays as a result of the weather. There may be slippery spots on roads — and sidewalks — that have been untreated.

Drivers, pedestrians and bike riders should allow extra time, slow down and use caution. The area is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service said less than an inch of snow was expected for this morning across the D.C. and Baltimore areas. But they warned that road temperatures have “now fallen below freezing, so anything untreated may get icy! Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution!”

While less than an inch of snow is expected this morning across the DC/Balt metro, road temperatures have now fallen below freezing, so anything untreated may get icy! Motorists and pedestrians should exercise caution! #dcwx #mdwx #vawx — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) January 17, 2018

Most roads in the area had been treated overnight or early Wednesday. But drivers were advised to go slowly, as side roads may not have been treated and temperatures are low, so there could be snowy and icy patches.

In Arlington, along Columbia Pike and Glebe Road, there were reports that roads were wet and snowplows were in use as they treated roads.

Roads are well treated and traffic moves along this am. Still, be careful. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Eqm0yIbqAp — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) January 17, 2018

Metrorail reported normal operations for the early morning. But some Metrobus routes were experiencing delays in parts of Northwest Washington along 41st and Calvert streets and near Prince George’s Plaza.

D1, D2: Due to icy road conditions at 41st St & Calvert St NW, buses may experience delays in both directions. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 17, 2018

R4: Due to icy road conditions, buses will operate btwn Brookland-CUA and Prince George's Plaza Metrorail stations, bypassing Highview. — Metrobus Info (@Metrobusinfo) January 17, 2018

Here are a few comments about the snow and the commute:

Arlington around 0545 pic.twitter.com/hTAwuZxuR6 — Clay Baker (@TlineF1) January 17, 2018