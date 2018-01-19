

A woman looks through unclaimed baggage at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport Terminal 4 on Jan. 8. (Richard Drew/AP)

Massive amounts of snow, hundreds of flight cancellations, and a broken water main that flooded a terminal, leaving mountains of unclaimed luggage and thousands of angry passengers in its wake. It was a four-day span that officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport would like to forget.

Now, however, they are trying to make good on their promise to prevent a repetition of the events that began Jan. 4 when a major winter storm blanketed the region in snow and culminated with a power outage and flood inside one of its terminals.

“What happened at JFK, as we have emphasized over the past two weeks, was unacceptable and must not be allowed to happen again,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority. “The interim directives and protocols we are announcing today are critical initial steps to ensure improved operations in future storms.”

Cotton’s announcement came as the Federal Aviation Administration announced its own inquiry into the episode.

Among the changes: The airport will now activate its emergency operation center 12 hours in advance of any significant storm. That and nine other new protocols focus on improving links between the myriad groups that manage and run the airport, ensuring there is adequate staffing during storm emergencies and that flight traffic is properly managed.

Cotton also pledged to improve communication with travelers — many of whom complained they received very little information about where they should go and what they needed to do after the water main break.

Cotton said the Port Authority also has hired former U.S. transportation secretary Ray LaHood to investigate what happened and offer recommendations for how the agency can improve its response.

“We look forward to reviewing [former] secretary LaHood’s findings and recommendations,” Cotton said. “We intend to act aggressively on secretary LaHood’s ultimate report — both to address accountability for failures that occurred and to implement his recommendations to assure these failures never happen again.”

The airport was slowly returning back to normal operations after the Jan. 4 storm that grounded hundreds of flights. But Jan. 7, a water main broke just before 2 p.m., forcing the evacuation of Terminal 4, home to 34 international and domestic carriers. The terminal, which is managed by a private operator, also serves as Delta Air Lines’ international hub.

While the water main break appeared to be weather-related, Cotton said officials would examine whether “any other failures” contributed to the problem. He said the pipe that burst was an internal fixture but apparently had not been weatherproofed.

Officials with the FAA sent a letter of investigation to the Port Authority on Jan. 13, announcing that they too would be looking into the events of Jan. 4. A spokesman could not say how long the agency’s probe would take.

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the actions that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey took at John F. Kennedy International Airport during the recent winter storm of Jan. 4-5 to determine if the Port Authority was in compliance with federal aviation regulations that require prompt and timely removal of snow from all aircraft movement areas,” officials said in an emailed statement.