Metrobus is cutting back service Wednesday as snow blankets the Washington area and road conditions deteriorate. Metrorail will continue on a modified schedule and plans call for running trains above and below ground, the transit agency said.

Metrobus is operating on a “Severe Snow Plan,” limiting service to major corridors, and officials said riders should expect significant delays systemwide. By 1 p.m. buses were operating with delays of 90 minutes or more, the agency said.

MARC and VRE commuter rail service is suspended and other suburban bus systems are shutting down or reducing operations.

Transit officials warned that more service changes are possible as roads deteriorate throughout the day. Riders should expect delays and detours. In some areas, bus service could be canceled as the region copes with what is forecast to be several inches of snow.

On Metro, trains are operating about every 12-15 minutes on each line. Ridership was also low Wednesday morning. As of 10 a.m., 52,000 trips had been taken, down from 244,000 trips on a regular Wednesday commute, Metro said.



A bus appears to be stuck on the big hill on 11th Street NW (Fenit Nirappil/The Washington Post)

Crews deployed de-icing trains overnight and plows are on standby to help clear tracks, Metro said. Additional workers will be called in to clear station platforms, walkways and parking areas.

The transit agency said the upper levels of some Metro parking garage may close because of snow accumulation. And, due to the severe weather, the agency’s Rush Hour Promise program is not in effect Wednesday.

“Every effort will be made to maintain rail service; however, weather-related delays are possible,” Metro said. “If weather conditions become severe, service may be further curtailed.”

Metrobus started Wednesday on a “Moderate Snow Plan,” with buses avoiding hilly roads, narrow streets and other problem areas. Some routes are suspended under the Moderate Snow Plan, while others operate on detours. By mid-morning, as snow fell steadily across the region, the bus system curtailed service to major corridors only and urged people to travel only if necessary.

Making my way downtown and came across a Metro bus that had skid onto the sidewalk off 11th and Euclid St. 😬 #dc pic.twitter.com/jY5V9TNyl2 — Tauhid Chappell🌲 (@TauhidChappell) March 21, 2018

Buses will run on the reduced service until further notice, the transit agency said.

“All bus customers should plan for delays and increased wait times due to road conditions,” Metro said in a statement. “Additional service changes may be necessary as conditions warrant.”

By mid-morning, MetroAccess was no longer accepting trips and officials with the paratransit service said it would only provide transportation home for those customers who had traveled early in the day. Passengers should expect delays.

In Maryland, all MARC commuter train lines are suspended Wednesday and state transportation officials said a decision will be announced later Wednesday about whether service will resume Thursday.

In Northern Virginia, the Virginia Railway Express also suspended its commuter rail service, citing the expectation that conditions on the ground would deteriorate as the day unfolds.

“While we may be able to get passengers to their destinations this morning, the deteriorating weather conditions throughout the day is of great concern to getting everyone home safely tonight,” VRE said.

Other smaller bus systems were also taking precautions. In Prince George’s County, the bus system TheBus and the county’s paratransit services are suspended, officials said. In Montgomery County, Ride On was operating on limited schedules and asked riders to check its website for route schedules and expect delays because of road conditions. The Fairfax Connector is operating on Saturday schedule and Alexandria’s DASH is reducing service to it’s snow bus routes only.

For more information about the road conditions and closures, follow our full storm coverage. Also, get the latest about this storm from the Capital Weather Gang.