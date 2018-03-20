

Delta flight monitor shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York, March 21, 2018. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Airlines canceled or delayed thousands of flights Wednesday as another storm developed along the Mid-Atlantic coast, bringing a combination of rain, sleet and snow.

More than 4,000 flights scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, according to FlightAware. Most of the affected flights had destinations or departures in the Northeast Corridor, including at the Washington region’s three airports. On Tuesday, more than 700 flights within the United States were canceled, many because of the storm.

“The entire region should expect disruptions Wednesday morning, including school closings, a difficult commute, and air travel delays and cancellations,” said Jason Samenow, chief meteorologist at The Washington Post.

More than 2,100 were canceled at John F. Kennedy, La Guardia and Newark International airports in the New York area. The Philadelphia hub had about 600 canceled flights, and the three D.C. area airports had 870 flights canceled as of noon Wednesday. By early afternoon, airlines had began to cancel flights scheduled for Thursday.

This could be the Washington region’s biggest snowstorm of this year, Samenow said. Downtown D.C. and areas to the south could get two to five inches of snow, and areas north, four to eight inches.

The precipitation is likely to affect air travel Wednesday, especially between midmorning and early afternoon — when snow may be heaviest, Samenow said, but he added: “This probably won’t be a snow event that cripples airports and shuts down everything, so check your flight status.”

Amtrak said it also will make modifications to rail service along the Northeast Corridor on Wednesday. The railroad has canceled more than two dozen Acela trains and another two dozen Northeast Regional trains scheduled for Wednesday between Washington and Boston.

“Full service will be restored when weather conditions allow us to safely do so,” Amtrak said in a tweet.

SERVICE ALERT: Due to impending severe weather in the Northeast region, we will be operating modified service on Wed. 3/21. Full service will be restored when weather conditions allow us to safely do so. Service and re-accommodation details are outlined below. pic.twitter.com/RncTFtry7O — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 20, 2018

The storm is the fourth nor’easter to paralyze travel all along the corridor this month, with high winds shutting down bridges, grounding flights and disrupting train service from Washington to Boston. Some airlines and Amtrak were just rebounding from the effects of the last storm when the latest forecasts were made.

Airports are asking travelers to monitor their flight status and check before leaving for the airport. A number of airlines are waiving change fees in anticipation of the storm that is expected to affect major airports from Washington to Boston.

The nation’s four biggest carriers — American, Delta, United and Southwest — have flexible change policies for travelers in the Northeast.

American Airlines said early Wednesday that it was reducing operations, canceling more than 1,450 flights, about 23 percent of its global operations. The airline said it will suspend all flight operations at LaGuardia after 11 a.m. By morning, it had canceled 256 flights at Reagan National and 340 Philadelphia International airports. More cancellations were likely Wednesday.

Officials at Baltimore-Washington International Airport said crews are on the ground preparing the airfield for the storm, and travelers are urged to check with airlines for updated flight status. Conditions also continued to deteriorate at National and Dulles.

Snowfall picked up over past hour. Flights continue to operate, but widespread airline flight cancellations expected throughout the day. Travelers should contact their airlines for updated flight status information BEFORE heading to #BWI. #MDOTnews #MDwx pic.twitter.com/a4lWAw0ApE — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 21, 2018

Dulles is accepting planes large and small in the snow ❄❄❄(about 3-4 inches and counting).. and some have canceled. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight. pic.twitter.com/brshNrgGg1 — Dulles Airport (IAD) (@Dulles_Airport) March 21, 2018