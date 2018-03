Drivers in the Silver Spring, Md., area should expect delays Friday morning after a crash closed part of East-West Highway near 16th Street.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are closed at this time. It is not known when they will reopen.

ALERT: MO Co. CRASH- MD 410 e/w at 16th street. All lanes are closed. Follow detour. #mdtraffic #mdotnews — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) March 23, 2018

It was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.