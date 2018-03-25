

Marchers arrive in downtown Washington, D.C. via Metro for the March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24, 2018. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Metro said Sunday that ridership Saturday was 558,735– about 21/2 times more than a normal Saturday. No, it’s not a record but … there are few better ways to create controversy in Washington, than trying to estimate the size of a crowd that arrives to protest almost anything.

The National Park Service, which bears responsibility for the Mall, is loathe to respond to the question, most often asked by reporters: “How big was the crowd?” Look no farther than the controversy over President Trump’s inauguration to understand how thoroughly they hate estimating crowds.

That’s why Metro ridership numbers come in handy. They are facts. Someone goes through a turnstile, that creates a record. Is it a complete record? No, of course not. People also arrive to protest or celebrate in planes, (non-Metro) trains and automobiles. Sometimes droves come by charter bus from distant cities, as they did for Saturday’s March for Our Lives.

This does not save Metro ridership facts from controversy, however. When Metro Tweeted that 558,735 people used Metro on Saturday, someone quickly tweeted back: “Any chance to get this stat for an even bigger event like the March for Life?”

Let the bickering begin. It’s important for @DougColinade, who fired off that Tweet, to remember than the March for Life takes place on a weekday, and that it’s an annual event rather than a one-time protest like March for Our Lives or the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, which both occurred on weekends.

By Metro ridership alone, the 2009 inauguration of Barack Obama holds the ridership record with 1.1 million trips, and it fell on a weekday. The Women’s March — on a Saturday — ranked second, with 1,001,613 riders. By contrast, on Trump’s Inauguration Day, the system recorded 570,557 trips. Trump, however, was sworn in on a weekday.

“There’s always something going on” in the District on a weekend, Metro spokesman Ron Holzer said, “but we had about 230,000 riders last Saturday.”

There’s a list of the 10 busiest days for Metro ridership, and five of them were when the cherry trees were blooming and something else happened the same day — most often a Wizards, Nationals or Capitals game.

Holzer said he saw news reports that 800,000 people attended Saturday’s March for Our Lives.

“Our ridership did not reflect that,” Holzer said. “I think a lot of the people who came came on [charter] buses because they’re kids and can’t afford hotel rooms.”

As to @DougColinade’s question: Holzer didn’t have ridership numbers handy Sunday for the 2018 March for Life protest of the Roe v. Wade decision.

He pointed out, however, that it fell on a weekday, when readership numbers can be deceiving because they include ordinary daily commuters.