A street sweeper and a truck crashed along part of Norbeck Road in Rockville, Md., on Monday morning. (Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire)

Drivers should expect delays Monday morning on parts of Norbeck and Bel Pre roads in Rockville, Md.

A street sweeper and a truck collided, officials said, and some debris and fuel spilled on the roadway. Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area.