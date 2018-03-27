

A United Airlines Boeing 787 in flight. (United Airlines photo)

A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for Washington Dulles International from Beijing flew more than an hour and a half before abruptly turning around and returning to Beijing Tuesday.

“United flight 808 from Beijing to Washington Dulles returned to the airport shortly after takeoff due to a maintenance issue in the cockpit,” United said in a statement. “We are booking customers on a flight tomorrow and providing them with hotel rooms. We apologize to our passengers for any inconvenience caused by this delay in their travels.”

United declined to specify the maintenance issue experienced by the plane. There were 77 passengers and 14 crew members on board.