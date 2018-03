Updated at 6:56 a.m.

Metro trains are no longer sharing a track.

Red Line: No longer single tracking. Residual delays continue in both directions following late clearing track work at Shady Grove. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 27, 2018

Original post at 5:10 a.m.

Riders should expect delays Tuesday on Metro’s Red Line.

Crews working overnight were late in clearing equipment from the tracks.

Red Line: Trains are single tracking btwn Shady Grove & Twinbrook due to late clearing track work. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) March 27, 2018

Trains are sharing a track between the Shady Grove and Twinbrook stops. It is not clear how long the delays will last.