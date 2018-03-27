

Students hold signs asking for stricter gun control during a rally outside the Capitol on March 14. One month after a mass shooting in Florida, students and advocates across the country participated in walkouts and protests to call on Congress for action. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Big crowds are expected in Washington on Saturday for the March for Our Lives, an anti-gun-violence rally organized by students, that could bring as many as 500,000 protesters to downtown Washington.

The event will cause travel and traffic problems. Motorists will encounter day-long road closures near the Mall. Public transit users should expect bus detours and delays, as well as long waits at Metro stations and crowded platforms and trains.

“Plan ahead and be patient,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham advised participants and visitors. “Be prepared for road closures, increased traffic and parking restrictions. It is safe to say that generally getting around in our city starting in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 24, will likely be more challenging than most other Saturdays here in the District.”

Officials are asking visitors and participants to use public transportation. Metro will open at 7 a.m. and provide rush-hour-level service throughout the day to accommodate the march crowds and other visitors. Thousands of tourists are also in town for the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The good news is there is no scheduled track work.

Road restrictions will be in place, and parking will be prohibited along the march route. Traffic-control officers will be at various intersections. Visitors should expect tight security, including bag checks to enter the rally area. Leave large backpacks and other prohibited items such weapons and drones at home.

Whether you are coming down for the march by car, bus or transit, the key is to have a plan, be ready to walk and be patient as you encounter delays and crowding along your trip.

What is the March for Our Lives about?

The rally is planned by survivors of the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead. The march is to demand legislative action in Congress that addresses gun violence and school safety.

“No special interest group, no political agenda is more critical than timely passage of legislation to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country,” according to the organizer’s website.

Demonstrators will gather for a rally along Washington’s Pennsylvania Avenue. Thousands of young people, their parents and supporters are expected at the event, which is one of more than 800 demonstrations planned by students around the world, according to organizers.

The location: The stage will be at Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, by the National Gallery of Art. Rally participants will have three points of access to the area: Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street NW, Constitution Avenue and Seventh Street NW, and Indiana Avenue and Seventh Street NW.

The stage will be at Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, by the National Gallery of Art. Rally participants will have three points of access to the area: Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street NW, Constitution Avenue and Seventh Street NW, and Indiana Avenue and Seventh Street NW. The program: Performances and speeches will begin at noon and continue until about 3 p.m. Participants are expected to arrive much earlier. Performers include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Common and Vic Mensa.

Performances and speeches will begin at noon and continue until about 3 p.m. Participants are expected to arrive much earlier. Performers include Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Common and Vic Mensa. The march route: Organizers said there will be no march because of the large number of people expected to attend. The group will rally along Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Third Street NW to 12th Street NW. There will be audio and video available throughout that route.

I’m planning to drive. What should I know?

Don’t. Numerous streets will be closed Saturday, but there are a few streets that will close as early as Thursday night and Friday night in advance of the event. The perimeter for the closures extends for several blocks and is bounded by E Street NW on the north, Independence Avenue SW on the south, 14th Street on the west, First Street NW to the east.

Additional streets may close to traffic based on public safety concerns, police said.

D.C. Police say the following streets will close to traffic at 7 p.m. Thursday and reopen about 10 p.m. Sunday:

300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The following roads will close at 7 p.m. Friday and reopen about 10 p.m. Sunday:

Constitution Avenue, from Third Street NW to east crossover with Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, from Third Street NW to Fourth Street NW.

The following roads will close starting at 3 a.m. Saturday and will reopen about 6 p.m. Saturday:

Louisiana Avenue NW, from First Street NW, to Constitution Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, from Fourth Street NW to 14th Street NW

Constitution Avenue NW, from First Street NW to 12th Street NW

Madison Drive NW from Third to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive SW from Third to 15th Street NW

Third Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW (This closure may be made upon overall public safety and traffic safety considerations).

Fourth Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Fourth Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

Fifth Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

Sixth Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

Seventh Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

Eighth Street from E Street NW to D Street NW

Ninth Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW (Access to the Trump International Hotel will be permitted from the 12th Street side based upon public safety considerations.)

13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

13th ½ Street from D Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW (Access to the Ronald Reagan Building will be permitted from the 14th Street side based upon public safety considerations).

C Street NW from Third Street to Sixth Street NW

D Street NW from Third Street to Indiana Ave NW

D Street NW from Sixth Street to Ninth Street NW

L’Enfant Plaza SW will only be allowed to Exit to D Street SW from the Plaza Area

Traffic will be allowed to travel eastbound and westbound but will not be able to travel northbound from the following streets:

C Street SW from 3rd to 6th street SW

D Street SW from 3rd to 6th streets SW

School Street SW from 4th to 6th Street SW

Maryland Avenue SW from 3rd Street SW to 7th Street SW

Traffic will not be allowed to travel northbound on the following streets:

Third Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW

Fourth Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW

Sixth Street SW from E Street SW to Independence Ave SW

Seventh Street SW from D Street SW to Independence Ave SW

Eighth Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

Ninth Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

12th Street SW from C Street SW to Independence Ave SW

Throughout the event, Independence Avenue from Third to 14th streets SW will be open to travel in both directions, but Independence Avenue may be closed to all vehicle traffic should public safety concerns dictate.

The 12th Street Tunnel from Interstate 395 eastbound will be open. All traffic must travel westbound on Constitution Avenue NW. The tunnel may be closed if any public safety concerns arise, police said. The Ninth Street tunnel will be closed for the duration of the event, but the Third Street Tunnel from I-395 will be open in both directions of travel.

Besides the day closures, parking will be strictly prohibited along the route during the duration of the event, police said. Cars that are not moved by 3 a.m. Saturday within the event perimeter will be towed, police said.

Where can I park?

At the Metro. Metro has about 60,000 parking spaces in 29 lots and 22 garages throughout the region available for use. Metro charges a flat $2 fee on Saturday. It can be paid with a SmarTrip and most stations accept credit cards for paying daily parking fees.

Downtown. Several parking lots downtown are within walking distance to the gathering location. Use a parking app such as SpotHero and ParkingPanda to book parking.

Bus parking. Charter buses parking at RFK Stadium is available. RFK has availability for up to 1,200 charter buses. If you arrive at RFK, you can board a train at Stadium-Armory station to the Mall area.

How else can I get there?

Metro. Trains will start running at 7 a.m. and will run every eight minutes from the end-of-line stations, with additional trains between Grosvenor and Silver Spring on the Red Line. The Federal Triangle station will be closed during the event.

Stations served by multiple lines will see trains more frequently. For example, Metro says, trains will run every two to four minutes in downtown.

All stations are scheduled to be open, except for Federal Triangle, and there are no plans for track work. Metro says some stations may be closed to manage crowds. For example, some station entrances may be designated “entry only” or “exit only” at various times of the day.

The closest station to the event stage is Archives on the Yellow and Green lines. Red Line riders can use the Gallery Place exit and walk to the Mall area.

Riders are encouraged to purchase SmarTrip cards in advance to avoid the crush at fare machines. Each rider age 5 or older needs their own card to enter the system. Metro officials also recommend that you plan your trip so that you don’t have to transfer between lines. There is a station near the Mall on each line.

Metrobus is running regular Saturday service. Some routes that stop near the Mall may be detoured and delayed because of the road closures. For a full list, consult Metro’s Trip Planner (www.wmata.com/schedules/trip-planner). The regular Metrobus fare is $2 using a SmarTrip card or cash.

DC Circulator. The Circulator will suspend service on the Mall route. But all other routes, including the Georgetown-Union Station (which stops a short walk away from the Mall) will operate normal weekend hours. The Circulator fare is $1 using a SmarTrip card or cash. A shuttle bus service, provided with DC Circulator buses, will be available from RFK to the Mall from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

D.C. Streetcar. The streetcar will open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Visitors arriving by charter bus at RFK can access the D.C. Streetcar from Lot 6, at the Oklahoma Avenue and Benning Road NE stop, about a half-mile from the stadium. The streetcar is free and runs to Union Station, which is a short walk from the Mall.

Capital Bikeshare. If you plan to use Capital Bikeshare, check its website or the Capital Bikeshare app before your trip to see which stations are available. The system will offer a Corral Service to provide extra parking during the event. The corral will be at 7th and F streets NW from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit ­capitalbikeshare.com.

More biking. If you want to ride your bike or use any of the dockless bike-sharing systems, there are bike racks across downtown and the Mall areas. Remember, however, bikes are not allowed in the rally area or the march route.

What can I bring and what should I leave at home?

Organizers are asking participants to travel light and remember backpacks and bags are subject to search. These are some of the prohibited items:

Weapons of any kind

Animals other than service/guide animals

Backpacks/totes/purses larger than 18-by-13-by-7 inches

Bicycles

Balloons

Coolers

Drones

Selfie sticks

See the March for Our Lives website for a full list.