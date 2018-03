A serious crash early Friday has closed part of VA 7 near Interstate 395 in Alexandria.

VA 7, also known as King Street, was blocked in both directions in that area. It was not immediately known how long the delays will last.

Crash w/Inj. VA-7 EB/WB at I-395. City of Alex VA All lanes both directions blocked. Traffic diverted: WB to 30th St. EB to N. Beauregard St — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) March 30, 2018

NBC 4 said the crash involved a fatality, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.